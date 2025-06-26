- The EX30's minimalist interior takes clear inspiration from the Model Y.
- Both SUVs depend on their screens to control nearly everything.
- We figure out if the new Volvo can keep up with the Tesla.
Volvo EX30 vs. Tesla Model Y: Small SUVs, Big Screens
Volvo's new small electric SUV tries to copy Tesla, but does it succeed?
If imitation is the greatest form of flattery, then the Tesla Model Y should be feeling pretty good about itself. Tesla's minimalist take on interiors is proliferating across the industry, with the latest example being Volvo's newest EV, the diminutive EX30.
With both the Tesla and the Volvo taking up residence in our garage as part of our One-Year Road Test program within the past few months, we felt compelled to put them into a head-to-head battle for supremacy. Yes, there's a big difference in size between these two, but when you look at how much they cost, there's some overlap because you can actually buy an entry-level Model Y for roughly what our EX30 costs (more on that later).
Stick with us as we find out if the Volvo is just poor imitation of a Tesla or if it's got enough juice to stand on its own four wheels.
2025 Volvo EX30
- Starting price: $47,895
- As-tested price: $48,395 (Twin Motor Performance Ultra)
- Edmunds EV Range Test: 256 miles
Good: Performance
When you first think of Volvo, words like safety, Swedish, or rolling Ikea dresser might come to mind. But probably not performance. At our test track, the EX30 happened to be there the same day as a Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. And in a shocking turn of events, the two turned in identical 3.6-second 0-60 mph times. Even if you don't use the performance drive mode, it still makes the sprint in just 3.9 seconds.
Though it might look unassuming, it's got 422 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. This means it would almost certainly put up a quarter-mile time in the 11-second range if it weren't speed-limited to 112 mph. It's also not great when it comes to handling, but even so, it feels a bit like an oversized go-kart around town, and that makes it way more fun than you'd expect.
Bad: Software woes
If you're going to move pretty much all of the controls into a single touchscreen, then that thing better be rock solid. Unfortunately, it's not, especially when compared to the Model Y. While we don't love that Tesla seems to have a button allergy and had to put a turn signal stalk back into the car kicking and screaming, it does do a great job of keeping the things you'll use commonly one or two taps away.
But in the EX30, if you want to turn on the headlights, you have to go into the settings menu, find "exterior lighting," pick the setting you want, confirm that by pressing a finicky touch-sensitive control on the steering wheel, and then go back to the screen to close the pop-up so you can use the screen again. For those keeping track, that's five separate actions in two different places. Not ideal.
And that's not the only annoyance. There's weirdly no Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay suffers from connectivity issues. And the safety systems are constantly beeping at you. And if you try to set the temperature with the voice commands it does it in Celsius. And the driver's attention monitor goes off if you look away for even a few seconds ... which you have to do to find things in the screen.
The good news for Volvo is that these issues can be fixed via software updates, which are already starting to roll out to our vehicle. The bad news, though, is that for now it all feels like a mess.
Why you'd buy it: Style points
The EX30's cabin is particularly attractive; it shows that you can do minimalism without the end result feeling sterile. There are plenty of different textures and touchpoints that feel great, including the ultra-comfy front seats that are covered in a mix of synthetic leather and a knit fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.
And we also understand if you don't want to drive a Model Y around because they are everywhere and start to blend into blobs when you see too many in one place. The Volvo stands out in the right way, inside and out.
There is one bonus reason we have to mention: For those living in cities, the EX30's form factor might give it an advantage. It's nearly 2 feet shorter than the Tesla, so it's going to lose out on backseat and cargo room by a large margin, but that also makes the Volvo incredibly easy to maneuver in an urban environment where it can fit into tiny parking spaces with ease. Not everyone needs that extra room inside, and if you don't, the EX30 might be the baby-bear-sized SUV you've been waiting for.
2026 Tesla Model Y
- Starting price: $46,380
- As-tested price: $61,380 (Launch Edition)
- Edmunds EV Range Test: 327 miles
Good: Screen time
There's a lot to like about the Model Y, and that's why it shared top billing in another electric SUV comparison we did recently alongside the Hyundai Ioniq 5. But when putting it up against the EX30, what stands out in particular is its screen experience. And while we're contractually obligated to mention that we do prefer buttons for some controls (especially for climate), if you're going to jam everything into the screen, do it like Tesla does. It's easy to find what you need, and it's horizontally oriented, so you don't have to look over as far to see how fast you're going.
On top of that, we've also always appreciated the way that Tesla handles charging within its native navigation system. You get real-time charging availability data, it's easy to reroute if you need to add juice, and your payments just run through the car. And yes, while the EX30 can also charge at Superchargers with an adapter, it is limited to about two-thirds of those stations, and finding one can be more of a hassle.
Bad: Car seat issues
The Model Y's back seat is plenty roomy, and it even power-folds and reclines. But when it comes to installing a car seat, there are some issues. First, the lower LATCH anchors are difficult to access because they're stuck too deeply in between the cushions. And with the fixed headrests, you'll have to route around them to get to the upper LATCH anchors, which are too low on the seatbacks. It's not an issue of space because you can fit a rear-facing car seat with ease. It's just some oversight on the location of those anchor points that earns the Tesla a demerit.
Why you'd buy it: It's good at everything
If that last part felt like a stretch (especially considering the EX30's small size can make it tough for car seats to fit well), it kind of was. The Tesla Model Y is an excellent all-around electric SUV. The problems that we had with the old one have pretty much all been fixed: The ride quality is great now, there's a better sound system, and materials have improved. Tack on the best charging network in the U.S., a new backseat screen to keep the kids occupied, and fantastic cargo storage front and rear, and it's easy to see why the Model Y is so popular.
Our choice
The Model Y was clearly a cut above in this comparison, with an overall Edmunds Rating of 8.7 versus just 7.0 for the EX30. And given that the Volvo costs just about as much as a standard Model Y does, it becomes tougher to make a case for the EX30 in its current form.
And we say "current form" because when the EX30 was initially announced, it was supposed to come in a single-motor variant with more range and, most importantly, a starting MSRP in the mid-$30,000s. And at that price point, it becomes a much more compelling vehicle. For now, we'll keep our fingers crossed that these software issues can get ironed out to help close the gap between these vehicles and make it a fairer fight.