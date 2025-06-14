Acura ADX Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

So all the bags fit, but it sure wasn't pretty. Nor was it easy to do, with the Big Blue bag awkwardly placed diagonally in the back, the Green Bag plopped on top at its own weight angle and the Fancy Bag just barely fitting. It took a lot of tries to get here, and again, the reason is that angled opening.

Actually, let me amend that last sentence: It took me a lot of tries to get there in the HR-V, because after two attempts in the ADX, I gave up and looked back to see what nonsense I eventually came up with in the Honda.

Now, while the HR-V's result underwhelmed for its segment, that's not the case when lining up the ADX's identical result in its luxury segment. As always, it's a matter of perspective.

This result is better than the rather lame Audi Q3, which has an even worse liftgate angle. Utilizing the Volvo XC40's underfloor storage area allows it to match this result with all the bags loaded. The BMW X1 with its available spare tire also matches this result, but its cargo area is much boxier and far easier to load as a result. (Without a spare tire, the X1 would be superior.) The Mercedes GLA accepted all the bags and had room left over and is therefore higher on the leaderboard. The Mercedes GLB, meanwhile, is by far the segment champion thanks to its ultra-boxy cargo area.

So, the ADX's capacity is OK for the segment, but its shape makes for difficult loading. It's also the same as the HR-V, but again, that's not surprising.

Now, for some odds and ends.