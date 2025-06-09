Apple CarPlay in iOS 26 Gets Glass Look, Widgets, Better Notifications

Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) is where the tech giant unveils its latest software. For 2025, the company presents iOS 26 — the number now corresponds to its release year. We've already seen what the company has planned for CarPlay Ultra, but the regular ol' CarPlay we're all used to is getting some major changes. Here's everything you need to know.

The new iOS design is dubbed "liquid glass" and is one of the largest changes to the way iPhones look and feel in a long time. Icons now have a more see-through design, the corners are softer, and the whole idea is to give what you want to see more space while decluttering what you don't need. CarPlay gets these same design tweaks.