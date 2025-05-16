Toyota's 2026 TRD Pro Color Is a "Wave Maker" That Hates Subtlety

Toyota's annual tradition of unleashing a new TRD Pro-exclusive color carries on for 2026 with a new, insanely bright teal hue called Wave Maker. Last year's Mudbath was quite subdued in comparison, but the new TRD Pro color bucks that trend, and by quite some margin.

Owing its name partially to its more oceany vibe, one of Toyota’s designers says Wave Maker is meant to symbolize an "elemental spirit that evokes images of glacial depths and the thrill of new frontiers." Right. After a few years of some warmer, more sedate paint options, Toyota clearly thought it was time for a change. Wave Maker takes cues from a lot of the bright colors we've seen in the past like Voodoo Blue, for instance, which debuted in 2019, and Lunar Rock from 2021.