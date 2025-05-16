- The new TRD Pro Color for 2026 models is called Wave Maker.
- That's probably a direct reference to its flashy in-your-face teal hue.
- It'll come on TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, 4Runner, Sequoia and Tundra.
Toyota's 2026 TRD Pro Color Is a "Wave Maker" That Hates Subtlety
Toyota's annual tradition of unleashing a new TRD Pro-exclusive color carries on for 2026 with a new, insanely bright teal hue called Wave Maker. Last year's Mudbath was quite subdued in comparison, but the new TRD Pro color bucks that trend, and by quite some margin.
Owing its name partially to its more oceany vibe, one of Toyota’s designers says Wave Maker is meant to symbolize an "elemental spirit that evokes images of glacial depths and the thrill of new frontiers." Right. After a few years of some warmer, more sedate paint options, Toyota clearly thought it was time for a change. Wave Maker takes cues from a lot of the bright colors we've seen in the past like Voodoo Blue, for instance, which debuted in 2019, and Lunar Rock from 2021.
First launched in 2015, the first TRD Pro exclusive color Inferno was a major hit. It's since become a tradition for Toyota to unveil a new exclusive every year. Toyota has been busy refreshing its big body-on-frame vehicles over the last few years and, now, finally, the quadrant is complete. Buyers will have the option of picking from the recently revised Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and an all-new 4Runner.
We're particular fans of the Tacoma we had in our One-Year Road Test fleet. Though that was a TRD Off-Road model, and those trims likely won't get access to Wave Maker for another year. Expect 2026 TRD Pro models of the Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and 4Runner to all hit the market by the fall of 2025.