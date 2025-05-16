Toyota's 2026 TRD Pro Color Is a "Wave Maker" That Hates Subtlety

2026 Toyota TRD Pro Family Wave Maker
  • written by
    edited by
  • The new TRD Pro Color for 2026 models is called Wave Maker.
  • That's probably a direct reference to its flashy in-your-face teal hue.
  • It'll come on TRD Pro versions of the Tacoma, 4Runner, Sequoia and Tundra. 

Toyota's annual tradition of unleashing a new TRD Pro-exclusive color carries on for 2026 with a new, insanely bright teal hue called Wave Maker. Last year's Mudbath was quite subdued in comparison, but the new TRD Pro color bucks that trend, and by quite some margin.

Owing its name partially to its more oceany vibe, one of Toyota’s designers says Wave Maker is meant to symbolize an "elemental spirit that evokes images of glacial depths and the thrill of new frontiers." Right. After a few years of some warmer, more sedate paint options, Toyota clearly thought it was time for a change. Wave Maker takes cues from a lot of the bright colors we've seen in the past like Voodoo Blue, for instance, which debuted in 2019, and Lunar Rock from 2021.

See 207 2025 Toyota 4Runner vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2026 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Color Wave Maker

First launched in 2015, the first TRD Pro exclusive color Inferno was a major hit. It's since become a tradition for Toyota to unveil a new exclusive every year. Toyota has been busy refreshing its big body-on-frame vehicles over the last few years and, now, finally, the quadrant is complete. Buyers will have the option of picking from the recently revised Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and an all-new 4Runner

We're particular fans of the Tacoma we had in our One-Year Road Test fleet. Though that was a TRD Off-Road model, and those trims likely won't get access to Wave Maker for another year. Expect 2026 TRD Pro models of the Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and 4Runner to all hit the market by the fall of 2025. 

2026 Toyota TRD Pro Tacoma Wave Maker
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top