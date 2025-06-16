Introduced in 2015, the Bentley Bentayga has remained a trendsetter in the ultra-luxury space. Now in its 10th year, Bentley offers the Bentayga in six models: the V8, Hybrid, S, Extended Wheelbase (EWB), the highly customizable Mulliner and, once again, the Speed.

In those 10 years, the Bentayga has been powered by several variations of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, a twin-turbocharged diesel V8, a plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged V6, and the mighty and mythical twin-turbo W12 engine. Yes, that was a 12-cylinder engine in an SUV. The keyword there is "was," as that motor was phased out in 2022, which left the future of the Bentayga Speed model up in the air. But for 2025, the Speed is back, but this time it utilizes a modified version of the turbocharged 4.0-liter found in other Bentayga models. Is it as fast? Is it as special?

No W12? No problem

You can go ahead and wrap up any lamentations over the loss of Bentley's turbocharged W12 engine. Sure, that engine was a poster child for exotic excess, but the fact is, Bentley — and more importantly, its customers — have moved on. In place of that wonderfully complex and unnecessary engine is the tried-and-true 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine found in other Bentleys. To ensure proper differentiation from the other versions of this engine, the Bentayga Speed's version has received a few choice upgrades.