- The 2026 Ford Mustang adds a new FX styling package.
- The FX pack includes teal paint, white wheels and leather seats that look like they have cloth inserts (but don't).
- Only GT models get the full FX pack, but new colors are available across the Mustang lineup.
Finally, a Special Edition Ford Mustang That Looks Super Rad
The 2026 Ford Mustang FX package is available to order this summer
Special-edition Ford Mustangs can often be a little, uh, rental car chic. But the new FX package option for the 2026 Ford Mustang bucks that trend. This thing looks extremely cool.
Meant to evoke memories of the Fox-body Mustang from the 1980s and 1990s, the FX package brings a new teal color — Adriatic Blue Metallic — to Ford's lineup, and white wheels complement this rad hue nicely. We especially dig the almost rally-style wheels you get if you pair the FX pack with the Performance pack, and other Oxford White touches around the exterior complete the whole getup. Ford exercised restraint here — there are no dumb stripes or superfluous logos. That's good.
Inside, the FX pack has unique seats with a black-and-white motif. But we have to complain about one thing here. The seats are leather, and the black/white elements "mimic the plaid inserts of the 1980s seats," according to Ford. It would've been so much cooler if Ford actually put cloth inserts in these seats for a legit throwback look. Sigh.
The FX package is exclusively available on V8-powered Mustang GT models. You can select this option on both the coupe and convertible body styles and pair it with either a manual or automatic transmission.
Want some of the flair without ponying up (get it?) for the GT? Ford will offer Adriatic Blue across the 2026 Mustang range, and it's bringing back Orange Fury paint, too. You can even get these new colors on the Dark Horse, which makes us wish we'd waited to order the car for our One-Year Road Test fleet. Patience really is a virtue.
Official pricing for the 2026 Mustang lineup — including the FX option — isn't yet available. The order books open in late June.