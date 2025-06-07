Finally, a Special Edition Ford Mustang That Looks Super Rad

Special-edition Ford Mustangs can often be a little, uh, rental car chic. But the new FX package option for the 2026 Ford Mustang bucks that trend. This thing looks extremely cool.

Meant to evoke memories of the Fox-body Mustang from the 1980s and 1990s, the FX package brings a new teal color — Adriatic Blue Metallic — to Ford's lineup, and white wheels complement this rad hue nicely. We especially dig the almost rally-style wheels you get if you pair the FX pack with the Performance pack, and other Oxford White touches around the exterior complete the whole getup. Ford exercised restraint here — there are no dumb stripes or superfluous logos. That's good.

Inside, the FX pack has unique seats with a black-and-white motif. But we have to complain about one thing here. The seats are leather, and the black/white elements "mimic the plaid inserts of the 1980s seats," according to Ford. It would've been so much cooler if Ford actually put cloth inserts in these seats for a legit throwback look. Sigh.