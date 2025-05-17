The Lexus Performance Driving School Teaches You to Be Fast With Finesse

Driving a sports car on a great road is bliss. Little compares to the sweet sound of a screaming exhaust bouncing off canyon walls while accelerating out of a curve. But today’s vehicles are more powerful and capable than ever, and exploring their limits on public roads often requires extra-legal speeds — and can be downright unsafe.

Enter: the racetrack. The Lexus Performance Driving School exists to give owners and enthusiasts a safe, controlled way to really explore these cars' potential. I recently got to experience the full program firsthand at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California — with racing legend Scott Pruett as one of my guides.

My program consisted of three modules — track, autocross and drifting — and I'd have the opportunity to go through each twice. In the morning, the experience was geared more toward familiarizing myself with each activity and the associated vehicle, while the afternoon sessions were more about taking what I'd learned and pushing myself harder and harder.