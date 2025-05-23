- You might think that buying the most American car means buying from an American company.
- But that's not the case! The "most American" vehicles come from some unexpected sources.
- We tell you both the most American and the best vehicle in several categories.
The Best Cars (Currently) Made in America
Our list of the best cars you can buy that are made right here in the USA
You might be wondering why there's an image of a Kia leading the way. The simple answer is ... the Kia EV6 has the most American parts content of any vehicle on sale today. And it's a perfect example to illustrate that if you want to support U.S. manufacturing and workers with your vehicle purchase, it's not as simple as picking something from a U.S.-based company.
Where a vehicle is built is coming under more scrutiny, with the fluctuating tariff situation that currently grips the country. It can be a lot to keep track of, but luckily we've established a hub that's regularly updated with all of the latest information on the current tariff situation and how various automakers are responding to these changes.
That also makes this the perfect time to highlight two things: the most American vehicles and the best vehicles, according to the Edmunds rating, that meet our threshold of 50% or greater American parts content with final assembly also happening here in the states.
Our methodology
To determine which vehicles are the most American, we're using data provided by the government as part of the American Automobile Labeling Act, a law passed in 1992 that requires car companies to report where a car was built, where the engine and transmission come from, and the percentage of American parts used in the vehicle. And that information goes right onto the window sticker.
But there’s a catch: The parts included in that percentage could originate from the U.S. or Canada because of a concession given to Detroit-based automakers when the law was passed. It was argued that it's too hard to determine the difference between American-made and Canadian-made with parts and subassemblies moving across the border constantly. So, this is the best that we can do.
So for each category, we're going to tell you two things: first, which vehicle is the most American based on the total percentage of domestic parts. Then we'll tell you which one we'd recommend based on our extensive ratings process and the criteria laid out above.
Best American car
Most American: Acura Integra, 60%-65% American parts; built in Marysville, Ohio
The shocks start right away, with the Acura Integra leading the way for gas-powered cars. (EVs will come later.) But even though it's the most American, it's definitely not the car we recommend. Compared to other luxury cars, it's slow, noisy, and doesn't feel all that special. And it's too expensive to compete with other compact sedans.
Our recommendation: Honda Accord, 55%-60% American parts; built in Marysville, Ohio
Built at the same factory as the Integra, the Honda Accord is both built in the U.S. and an excellent sedan with an overall Edmunds rating of 8.0. If you get the gas-only version here, it also comes with a U.S.-built engine and transmission. The powertrain for the hybrids comes from Japan, even though the car is assembled here.
The Accord is our second-ranked midsize sedan on the strength of its driving experience, spacious back seat, great cargo room, and excellent build quality.
It's worth giving an honorable mention to the Honda Civic, which also happens to be the most American small sedan by parts content. But if you want one that's built in America, you'll have to go for the hatchback. The sedans are built in Ontario, but the hatchbacks get assembled in Greensburg, Indiana. Just like the Accord, for an American-made engine you'll have to get the gas version and that's too bad because the hybrid just won the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for 2025. It's that good.
Best American small SUV
Most American: Jeep Wrangler, 68% American parts; built in Toledo, Ohio
This one feels right — no small SUV has more domestic parts than the Jeep Wrangler (Edmunds rating of 7.8), the SUV directly inspired by our old military runabouts. My grandfather, true story, actually learned to drive on a Jeep during the Second World War. It’s outstanding … if you happen to live 4 seconds from a trailhead. But for most of us who don’t go hardcore off-roading with the roof and doors off all the time, the Wrangler’s cramped interior, sloppy driving, and deafening wind and tire noise can make it tough to live with.
Our recommendation: Mazda CX-50, 50%-60% American parts; built in Huntsville, Alabama
Our favorite small SUV though, is also very American-made. The Mazda CX-50 (Edmunds rating of 8.1) looks and feels amazing, with its spacious and second-to-none interior quality. We don’t love the knob controls for the infotainment, but it’s still a great SUV. One knock: The gas version has more domestically made content (60%) than the hybrid (50%), though both still meet our criteria and are built in Alabama.
We have to give an honorable mention to the Honda CR-V (8.1), our second-ranked small SUV, It’s super practical, with tons of space for a family or a year’s supply of toilet paper. But, Honda builds the CR-V at three North American plants and one of those happens to be in Canada. If you want to be sure your CR-V is assembled in the States, you’ll need to look at the window sticker or use a VIN decoder tool to tell you where it was put together.
I know that we've discussed a lot of Hondas and Acuras so far, but that's because the company does a lot of manufacturing here in the U.S. (and in Canada for that matter). In fact, we could tack on even more Honda vehicles to this list like the built-in-Ohio Acura RDX, or especially the Alabama-made Honda Passport. The 2025 Passport (Edmunds rating of 8.1) is our No. 1 midsize SUV for its versatility and practicality and has 70% domestic parts. Wow!
Best American three-row SUV
Most American: Dodge Durango, 73% American parts; built in Detroit
Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 71% American parts, built in Detroit
The most American three-row SUVs are the Detroit-built Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee L. However, neither is an Edmunds favorite.
We rate the Durango (Edmunds rating of 7.6) second-to-last among three-row SUVs for its thirsty engines and because it's super old and feels that way inside. And we’re permanently scarred by the experience with our One-Year Road Test Grand Cherokee (Edmunds rating of 7.9), where it had to get towed three times in one year. So, no thank you.
Our recommendation: Acura MDX, 60%-70% American parts; built in Marysville, Ohio
Yep, that's Acura again. The MDX (8.1) is built in Ohio (deja vu) from an impressive 70% domestic parts content for most models, if you opt for the pricey but powerful Type S that percentage drops to 60%. This is a well-executed luxury three-row, tied for best overall rating among its competitors. It’s not fast, but there’s a bunch of space, has a set of very comfortable front seats, and it does all of that at a very attractive price point.
If you want to skip the luxury segment, you’re best off with a Kia Telluride (Edmunds rating of 8.4). Kia’s roomiest offering is our favorite affordable three-row and it’s built in West Point, Georgia with a big percentage (60%) of American parts.
Best American pickup truck
Most American: Jeep Gladiator, 74% American parts; built in Toledo, Ohio
No surprise seeing the Jeep Gladiator here after the Wrangler made an earlier appearance. These two off-road enthusiasts are built side by side in Ohio, and unfortunately, the Gladiator (Edmunds rating of 7.6) is currently our least favorite midsize truck for similar reasons to the Wrangler. It's great off-road, but its steep price tag and lack of refinement make driving it a chore on pavement.
In case you were wondering, the Ford F-150 might seem like it would be a candidate for this category. But it's made from only 45% American parts, so it doesn't meet our threshold even though we think it's the best full-size pickup currently on sale. And the F-150 isn't the only Ford that doesn't qualify; our reigning Edmunds Top Rated Truck, the Ford Ranger, doesn't make it either, with 46% American parts.
Our recommendation: Ram 1500, 55% American parts; built in Sterling Heights, Michigan
Hyundai Santa Cruz, 60% American parts; built in Montgomery, Alabama
For the bigger trucks, the Ram 1500 (Edmunds rating of 8.1) comes in second in our rankings and it barely squeaks into contention for our criteria. Believe it or not, the Ram and the Toyota Tundra (55% American parts for the gas and 50% for the hybrid) are the only two full-size pickups that qualify. That's right, not even the Chevrolet Silverado (37% American parts) makes it.
The Ram's interior is first-class and we love how it drives, with its pair of straight-six turbo engines offering great performance.
Jumping down in size, our second recommendation will probably surprise you: the Hyundai Santa Cruz.
If I told you there was a truck with 60% American parts, built in Alabama, with an engine sourced from right here in the U.S, a Hyundai is probably not what came to mind. But we like the Santa Cruz's comfort, how it drives, and its technology, which give it an overall Edmunds rating of 8.1 as well.
Best American electric SUV
Most American: Kia EV6, 80% American parts; built in West Point, Georgia
We've finally made it to the electric vehicle section of this piece, and in case you were wondering, all of these vehicles on this list also have batteries that come from the U.S.
As previously mentioned, with 80% American parts, the Kia EV6 is not only the most American electric SUV, it's the most American vehicle, period. The EV6 is built in Georgia and Kia has also changed up the battery sourcing for this vehicle, along with Hyundai's Ioniq 5, so both of those vehicles now qualify for the full federal tax rebate. And the Kia has a very strong overall Edmunds rating of 8.0 as well. One disclaimer: This only applies to the regular EV6; the EV6 GT is built in South Korea.
Our recommendation: Tesla Model Y, 70% American parts; built in Fremont, California, or Austin, Texas
The Model Y is our recommendation, with the second-highest rating (8.4) among all electric SUVs. We have enjoyed its updates that make the whole vehicle feel more luxurious and refined, with great passenger and cargo room. You can check out our full comparison featuring the Model Y to see what we think, in either written or video form (above).
Best American electric car
Most American and our recommendation: Tesla Model 3, 75% American parts; built in Fremont, California
There aren't nearly as many options when it comes to electric cars, and many of them don't come close to clearing the threshold for this list, but the Tesla Model 3 qualifies and is quite good to boot. And the sedan also won our Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car award for 2025. The Long Range has a great Edmunds rating (8.2), but it's bested slightly by the performance version (rating of 8.4), which is also by far the cheapest car we've ever tested to hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds or less.
In case you're wondering about the Lucid Air (also built in America), it didn't make our list because no vehicles from either Lucid or Rivian appear on the official government report so we can't include them.
Best American electric truck
Most American: Tesla Cybertruck, 65% American parts; built in Austin, Texas
Without the Rivian for competition, pickings for trucks are slim. The Tesla Cybertruck was the only truck to qualify with its 65% American parts, but it's also our least favorite electric truck (Edmunds rating of 7.6), and we had more than a few problems with our Cybertruck in its short time as a part of our One-Year Road Test fleet before it met its abrupt end. That's why we'll stop short of saying it's a recommendation, but it is the most American.
And in case you were curious: The Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EVs only have 35% American parts, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is even lower at 29%.