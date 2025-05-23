The Best Cars (Currently) Made in America

Where a vehicle is built is coming under more scrutiny, with the fluctuating tariff situation that currently grips the country. It can be a lot to keep track of, but luckily we've established a hub that's regularly updated with all of the latest information on the current tariff situation and how various automakers are responding to these changes.

That also makes this the perfect time to highlight two things: the most American vehicles and the best vehicles, according to the Edmunds rating, that meet our threshold of 50% or greater American parts content with final assembly also happening here in the states.

Our methodology

To determine which vehicles are the most American, we're using data provided by the government as part of the American Automobile Labeling Act, a law passed in 1992 that requires car companies to report where a car was built, where the engine and transmission come from, and the percentage of American parts used in the vehicle. And that information goes right onto the window sticker.

But there’s a catch: The parts included in that percentage could originate from the U.S. or Canada because of a concession given to Detroit-based automakers when the law was passed. It was argued that it's too hard to determine the difference between American-made and Canadian-made with parts and subassemblies moving across the border constantly. So, this is the best that we can do.

So for each category, we're going to tell you two things: first, which vehicle is the most American based on the total percentage of domestic parts. Then we'll tell you which one we'd recommend based on our extensive ratings process and the criteria laid out above.



