The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, increases of 67 hp and 59 lb-ft over the outgoing model. The A5 delivers power smoothly; acceleration is never more than a modest surge. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission can be slow and a little hesitant to react to your commands, whether you try to shift with the wheel-mounted paddles or bury your foot into the accelerator.

What impresses me more is how composed the A5 is on the road. Nothing is really able to flummox this sedan's smoothness — the body is always well controlled. Plus, aside from a little highway-speed tire roar, the cabin is perfectly well insulated from the outside world.

If you want something with more poke, the S5 has a 362-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. (Need more power? An RS 5 will be coming.) The S5 is sharper than the A5, with more immediate power delivery, plus it's accompanied by a nice yowl from the V6. Whether you're in manual mode or letting the S5 shift on its own, the transmission is much snappier as it runs its way up and down the gears.