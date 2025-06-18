- The Audi A5 and S5 are new for 2025.
- These Audis have major changes to their cabins.
- Do the changes vault these two to the top of their class? We drove them both to find out.
2025 Audi A5 and S5 First Drive: Raising the Bar
The new Audi A5 and S5 raise the bar for Audi, but do they best the competition?
For 2025, the Audi A4 is technically no more. It's been replaced with the 2025 A5 Sportback, which packs a load of new tech and has a hatchback, making this would-be sedan even more useful. Are the changes enough to propel this Audi ahead of its core rivals, the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class? I spent a full day driving both to find out.
Inside story
The A5 and S5 might look a little anonymous from the outside, but open the door, sit in the cabin and you'll definitely feel like you're in an Audi. Classic, clean lines span the dash, the center console is wide and low, and there's no shortage of tech on offer.
Just like in the new Q5, the A5/S5's interior is defined by screens. The digital instrument cluster measures 11.9 inches and features new software with improved graphics. It's not as customizable as before, but at least it's clear and easy to read. The Prestige model comes with a head-up display, a 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger, and an absolutely enormous 14.5-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Audi decided to place all of the climate controls in the center screen. And while this is one of the better implementations of something like this, I maintain that climate controls should be physical buttons and knobs to keep drivers from getting distracted while they're on the road. The passenger screen, which can change media and stream video, is also a totally unnecessary add-on.
The A5 is longer than before, giving rear-seat riders more legroom. There's plenty of knee room in both the front and rear (I'm 6 feet tall). Plus, the transition from classically shaped sedan to coupeified four-door hasn't compromised rear headroom or overall visibility. There's a useful 26 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, too.
How do the A5 and S5 drive?
The new A5 drives very similarly to its predecessor. Aside from some tweaks to the front suspension that give the car better grip through a corner, the A5 will be very familiar to existing Audi fans.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, increases of 67 hp and 59 lb-ft over the outgoing model. The A5 delivers power smoothly; acceleration is never more than a modest surge. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission can be slow and a little hesitant to react to your commands, whether you try to shift with the wheel-mounted paddles or bury your foot into the accelerator.
What impresses me more is how composed the A5 is on the road. Nothing is really able to flummox this sedan's smoothness — the body is always well controlled. Plus, aside from a little highway-speed tire roar, the cabin is perfectly well insulated from the outside world.
If you want something with more poke, the S5 has a 362-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. (Need more power? An RS 5 will be coming.) The S5 is sharper than the A5, with more immediate power delivery, plus it's accompanied by a nice yowl from the V6. Whether you're in manual mode or letting the S5 shift on its own, the transmission is much snappier as it runs its way up and down the gears.
The S5's adaptive suspension can be changed via various drive modes, though the Comfort, Balanced and Dynamic settings only add a touch more heft to the steering and firmness to the suspension. Regardless of mode, the S5's body roll is always kept in check, and the steering is accurate and direct.
How do they stack up?
The 2025 A5 starts at $50,995 after destination charges are applied and can be pushed to almost $59,000 when fully loaded. The S5, meanwhile, starts a $63,995 and maxes out at just over $80,000 (with options like a $7,000 exclusive Nappa leather package we suggest you avoid).
The A4's transition into the A5 is mostly successful. Distracting screens and a lack of physical climate controls aside, the A5/S5 duo have done enough to keep pace with the BMWs and Mercs of the world, and its added liftback practicality will be sure to satisfy more than just the Audi faithful.