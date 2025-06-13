Tested: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Is Supercar Quick

On our skidpad, the 911 GTS pulled 1.09 g, slightly better than a base Carrera and just about on par with the last 911 GTS we tested. It's quite a bit off the 1.24 g skidpad figure we saw from the 911 GT3, but the new GTS has plenty of grip in a corner. The all-wheel-drive system still sends most of the car's power to the rear wheels, so the front end never wants to push wide in corners. In fact, the Carrera 4 GTS is more than willing to rotate and kick the tail end out with a little coaxing from the gas pedal.

Braking performance was the only area where the new GTS didn't perform quite as well as the old one, though the results were close. The old car stopped from 60 mph in 96 feet, while the new GTS took 103 feet. The new car is slightly heavier, weighing in at 3,675 pounds. The only 911 we've ever tested that was heavier was the 911 Turbo S. Still, 103 feet is solid performance, and our car's carbon-ceramic brakes meant there was no fade during testing.

The most impressive thing about the T-Hybrid powertrain is how little it feels like a hybrid. The system fits seamlessly within the 911, and the car just feels a little more amped up when compared to the last one.