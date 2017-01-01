Best SUVs of 2020 and 2019
X-Small SUVs
Mazda CX-30
- MSRP
- $21,900 - $29,600
Hyundai Kona
- MSRP
- $20,300 - $29,350
Kia Soul
- MSRP
- $17,490 - $27,490
Small SUVs
Honda CR-V
- MSRP
- $25,050 - $34,750
Mazda CX-5
- MSRP
- $25,190 - $37,155
Hyundai Tucson
- MSRP
- $23,550 - $33,300
Small 3-row SUVs
If you need a lot of seats on a tight budget, a small three-row SUV might be a good fit. The third row will be cramped for anyone larger than a child, and there's not much cargo room with the third row deployed, but it's nice to have the option.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2016
Kia Sorento
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2018
Volkswagen Tiguan
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2014
Mitsubishi Outlander
Midsize SUVs
For growing families or frequent road trippers, midsize SUVs make a lot of sense. They have a larger back seat and more cargo room than their smaller siblings, while some models offer off-road variants for buyers in search of something different.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2019
Honda Passport
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Introduced in 2020
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2021
Toyota Venza
Midsize 3-row SUVs
Midsize three-row SUVs provide lots of utility at a reasonable price. Expect advanced safety features, too, along with capable acceleration when you need it.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Introduced in 2020
Kia Telluride
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Introduced in 2020
Hyundai Palisade
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2016
Honda Pilot
Large SUVs
Large SUVs are classic utility vehicles. These truck-based workhorses can tow a boat and transport a family of eight at the same time. Fuel economy is predictably forgettable, but if maximum versatility is what you need, these big rigs deliver.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2018
Ford Expedition
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2021
GMC Yukon XL
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2008
Toyota Land Cruiser
X-Small luxury SUVs
Extra-small luxury SUVs offer a prestigious badge at an affordable price. They don't always deliver luxury-grade comfort and performance, but a few gems stand out.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Introduced in 2020
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2016
BMW X1
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2021
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Small luxury SUVs
Small luxury SUVs cost more than their extra-small counterparts, but the adage about getting what you pay for is true. These crossovers typically offer a more comfortable ride, nicer materials and better performance, as well as a larger cabin, of course.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Introduced in 2016
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2018
Volvo XC60
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2019
Acura RDX
Midsize luxury SUVs
Midsize luxury SUVs generally provide stout performance, the latest in luxury options and lots of space for passengers and cargo. Also included here is a new sub-class of SUV "coupes," which sacrifice practicality for style.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2020
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2019
Porsche Cayenne
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2019
BMW X5
Midsize 3-row luxury SUVs
Midsize luxury three-row SUVs typically offer seating for seven, or six if you spring for second-row captain's chairs. Make sure to bring the family along for the test drive; it's not unusual to find that the third row is tight for taller children or adults.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2017
Audi Q7
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2014
Acura MDX
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2020
Lincoln Aviator
Large luxury SUVs
In terms of road presence, there's nothing quite like a large luxury SUV. With plenty of seating and strong towing abilities, these behemoths are as functional as they are impressive. Not many other vehicles offer quilted leather upholstery along with underbody protection for serious off-roading.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Redesigned in 2020
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2018
Lincoln Navigator
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Introduced in 2019
BMW X7
Super luxury SUVs
Planning to star in a music video? You've come to the right place. Superlux SUVs are the fanciest of the fancy. They're designed for shoppers who demand the best, no matter the price.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|1
Bentley Bentayga
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|2
Redesigned in 2019
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Additional Information
|3
Redesigned in 2013
Land Rover Range Rover
Edmunds' experts test 200 vehicles per year on our test track. We also test them using a 115-mile real-world test loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data we gather results in our ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.
Browse other types
Video reviews2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Review ― Is the Smallest Mercedes SUV a Good Buy?
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Review ― Is the Smallest Mercedes SUV a Good Buy?
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: I hate to start on a negative note, but one of the worst cars I've driven over the last decade includes the Mercedes Benz GLA class that was introduced for 2015. Not surprisingly, I was not a fan of the CLA sedan that it was based on. With the introduction of a new A class and CLA last year, well, they've won me over. In fact, the A class has been an Edmunds top-rated pick for 2019 and 2020. It stands to reason, then, that I should like this-- the all-new 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA 250. Do us a favor and hit the Subscribe button below to stay up-to-date on all the latest videos, and head over to edmunds.com for all of your car-shopping needs. Compared to the previous generation GLA, it now looks more like an SUV than its predecessor, which kind of looked like a big hatchback. Prices start right around $37,000, and for another 2 grand, you can get Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel drive. As tested, this GLA 250 has a sticker price of $42,645. If it were my choice, I would've just gone with the Premium, Multimedia, and Driver Assistance option packages, for a grand total that comes in just under 41 grand. That's right in line with the Edmunds top-ranked Mercedes GLB, which raises the $40,000 question. What's the difference between the two, and why would I buy one over the other? For some, the GLA's styling may be a draw. In many ways, it looks like a fun-size GLC, and I like it a lot more than last GLA. The GLB, on the other hand, is more boxy and upright, almost like a baby G wagon. That boxy shape has some advantages that we'll get into, so stick around. Under the hood is the same 2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that puts out 221 horsepower and 258 pound feet of torque. It also has the same 8-speed automated dual-clutch transmission. Fuel economy estimates come in at 28 miles per gallon combined, which is 2 miles per gallon better than the GLB. That's likely due to the GLA's smaller footprint, lighter weight, and sleeker silhouette. I managed to get 31 MPG on our highway-heavy 115-mile evaluation loop a few days ago. So hop in. Let's see how it drives. Here at the track, the GLA 250 hits 60 miles an hour in 6.77 seconds, which confirms Mercedes 6.8-second estimate. In everyday driving, the GLA gathers speed confidently. There is a minor shudder from the Auto Start system and a slight delay in throttle response. But after that, it's smooth sailing. Now, if you want more from the engine, you might feel a more pronounced delay and some awkward lurches, like this. Not bad, though. The GLA needed 138 feet to stop from 60 miles an hour, though, and that's pretty long for the class, and that's really down to tires. These are 500 treadwear rating, so they're not as sticky. The GLB did it in only 108 feet, but it had much stickier 300 treadwear tires. Otherwise, the pedal had the right amount of effort and it's easy to come to a very smooth limo stop. Yes, eh? The GLA 250 isn't all that sporting on a winding road or a closed circuit like this. But you know what? It doesn't need to be. More importantly, it feels confident and capable. For the few drivers out there that want more performance, there will be some low-level AMG variants coming at the end of 2020. Ah, the end of 2020. That sounds good, right? I think most shoppers will agree that ride comfort is more important than cornering ability. And in this regard, the GLA does well. Initial impacts are well-absorbed, eliminating any harshness. You'll feel some jostling over undulations in the road, but that's expected for this type of vehicle. Outward visibility is excellent. This front roof pillar doesn't get in the way in left turns, and the view out the back doesn't chop off anything I feel I need to see. It's good enough that I don't have to rely on the rearview camera as much. It also means I wouldn't bother with the available surround-view monitor. When it comes to advanced safety features, the GLA comes up a little short in my book. You get frontal collision warning and automatic braking, as well as a blind spot monitor, but that's about it. Nowadays, when non-luxury brands include a full suite of advanced safety features as standard, it makes me question why it's not included here. For another $1,700, though, it's all in the Driver Assistance package. Not surprisingly, this new GLA 250 drives a lot like the GLB, so things are definitely looking good. Let's pull over so we can chat about all of the interior details. The standard front seats don't have a ton of adjustments, but those adjustments do have a lot of range. You can have it lowered to the deck for a more sedan-like position, or more elevated and upright, like a traditional SUV. There's also plenty of space, and for taller drivers, an extendable thigh support. Naturally, the award-winning Mercedes MBUX infotainment system is present, and with the optional premium package, the screen grows to 10 and 1/4 inches. It's easily one of the best systems out there for its quick responses, tons of features, and four ways to control it. You can control it with these thumb pads on the steering wheel, this trace pad here, the touchscreen, as well as speech recognition that allows you to speak more naturally, rather than like a robot. As far as interior storage goes, there are moderately-sized pockets, bins, and cupholders to hold all of your personal items. There's also a rubberized phone tray here that can be optioned as a wireless charging pad. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, but not wireless. Next up, my obligatory head taps and knee taps. I was expecting to be a little cramped back here, but I'm pleasantly surprised by how much space there is. I'm 5 foot 10" and sit just fine behind the front seat that's set for me. The seat cushion is just a little bit low, but there's enough leg room to stretch out and get the support that I'd want on a long road trip. I'd be fine back here for that four-hour LA to Vegas run. These seats don't slide or recline, but I'd be comfortable back here for a few hours. Helping matters is a household power outlet and two USB ports. Remember how I mentioned the GLB's advantage over the GLA at the top of the video? Here's where it gains its edge. The GLA has a cargo capacity of 15.4 cubic feet. That's about what you'd expect from a midsize sedan, not so much a crossover SUV. But GLB's cargo space is a comparably huge 24 cubic feet. As you can see, it's really not all that small, and there are some added perks, too. The low lift-over height means you don't have to struggle as much with big and heavy objects, and there's some added space underneath the floor, too. It's a short reach to the seat back latches, and there's a separate one just for the center passthrough. On the side are some hooks here for your shopping bags so that they don't toss all their contents every time you take a turn. The last thing you need are cans, cantaloupes, jaw breakers, and ball bearings flying everywhere. Not bad, right? [MUSIC PLAYING] Given how similar the 2021 Mercedes GLA is to the GLB 250, in terms of performance, price, comfort, and refinement, you really can't go wrong with either. The big differences is in cargo capacity and the availability of a third row of seats, albeit tiny seats. That puts the GLA in a close second place, ahead of the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, and BMW X2. It's also a hell of an apology for that first-generation GLA. Thanks for watching, and as always, hit the Subscribe button below and head over to edmunds.com for more information on the 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA and all of its competition. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA's looks bring it in line with the newest generation of M-B products, but the new face covers big changes. For starters, the next-generation GLA is taller and more SUV-like than the crossover we're familiar with. That's very deliberate, and now that the GLA is no longer an off-road-stanced hatchback masquerading as a crossover, it's a more convincing SUV in both shape and market positioning. Mark Takahashi explores more in his review.
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Review ― Is the Smallest Mercedes SUV a Good Buy?
- 2021 Chevy Tahoe Review: Chevrolet's Big SUV Redesigned for 2021 — Prices, MPG, Interior & More!
- 2021 Chevy Suburban Review — The Ultimate Family SUV?
- 2021 Nissan Rogue First Look | Review, MPG, Interior, Price | All New & Up Close!
- New Ford Bronco Style Comparison
- 2021 New Ford Bronco Reveal
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro — Review, Price, Interior, Off-Road & More
- 2017 Honda CR-V Review at 50,000 Miles — Long-Term Road Test & Wrap-up
- 2020 BMW X3 Review: What You Should Know About Price, Performance and the Plug-in Hybrid
- Best Luxury Compact SUVs: Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M, Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, Alfa X3 M Quadrifoglio
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Review — Release Date, Price, Interior and More
- How Reliable Is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon After 50,000 miles? Long-Term 2018 Wrangler Review
- Kia Telluride vs. Subaru Ascent — 2020 SUV Comparison Test
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Review & Test Drive - One of the Best Small Luxury SUVs?
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade First Look -- New Diesel, Hands-Free Driving, and OLED Display! | Chicago Auto Show
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Review & Test Drive - One of the Best Small Luxury SUVs?
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro - Truck Tug of War
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma - Off-Road Truck Comparison Test
- 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Review -- On- and Off-Road Test Drive
- 2020 Jeep Wrangler Diesel Review -- On and Off-Road With the New EcoDiesel Engine
FAQ
What are the best SUVs on the market?
What is the top-rated SUV for 2019?
What is the top-rated SUV for 2020?
What are the best used SUVs to buy?
Best SUV Summary
Best X-Small SUVs
Best Small SUVs
Best Small 3-row SUVs
Best Midsize SUVs
Best Midsize 3-row SUVs
Best Large SUVs
Best X-Small luxury SUVs
Best Small luxury SUVs
Best Midsize luxury SUVs
Best Midsize 3-row luxury SUVs
Best Large luxury SUVs
Best Super luxury SUVs
- Acura
- Alfa Romeo
- Audi
- Bentley
- BMW
- Buick
- Cadillac
- Chevrolet
- Dodge
- FIAT
- Ford
- GMC
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Infiniti
- Jaguar
- Jeep
- Kia
- Land Rover
- Lexus
- Lincoln
- Maserati
- Mazda
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Porsche
- Subaru
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo