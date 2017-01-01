Best SUVs of 2020 and 2019

  1. Home
X-Small SUVs

Extra-small SUVs are the smallest and least expensive crossovers you can buy, pairing an elevated driving position with excellent maneuverability. Cost-cutting is sometimes apparent, but top-trim versions can feel surprisingly upscale.
2020 Mazda CX-30
1
Introduced in 2020

Mazda CX-30

MSRP
$21,900 - $29,600
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
26 - 28
2020 Hyundai Kona
2
Introduced in 2018

Hyundai Kona

MSRP
$20,300 - $29,350
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
27 - 30
2020 Kia Soul
3
Redesigned in 2020

Kia Soul

MSRP
$17,490 - $27,490
Edmunds Rating
7.8 out of 10
Combined MPG
27 - 30

Small SUVs

Small SUVs are among the hottest vehicles in today's market, thanks to virtues like reasonable pricing, excellent versatility and a just-right size. They've even begun to supplant midsize sedans as a sensible family vehicle.
1
Redesigned in 2017

Honda CR-V

MSRP
$25,050 - $34,750
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
29 - 30
2
Redesigned in 2017

Mazda CX-5

MSRP
$25,190 - $37,155
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
24 - 28
3
Redesigned in 2016

Hyundai Tucson

MSRP
$23,550 - $33,300
Edmunds Rating
8.0 out of 10
Combined MPG
23 - 25

Small 3-row SUVs

If you need a lot of seats on a tight budget, a small three-row SUV might be a good fit. The third row will be cramped for anyone larger than a child, and there's not much cargo room with the third row deployed, but it's nice to have the option.

1
Redesigned in 2016

Kia Sorento

Three-row seating is now standard on the Kia Sorento, which is slightly big for a compact SUV but gets high marks for comfort and technology features. Higher trims get pricey, but they come with everything you'd want in a modern family hauler.
MSRP
$26990 - $41890
Edmunds Rating
7.6 out of 10
Combined MPG
20 - 25
2
Redesigned in 2018

Volkswagen Tiguan

With optional seating for seven and lots of advanced safety and technology features, the Volkswagen Tiguan earns a top rank among a small group of compact three-row SUVs. A thirsty engine and stumbling transmission hurt the Tiguan's overall appeal compared to other compact SUVs.
MSRP
$24945 - $38795
Edmunds Rating
7.3 out of 10
Combined MPG
23 - 25
3
Redesigned in 2014

Mitsubishi Outlander

The Mitsubishi Outlander is roomy and straightforward, with some good tech features and the option to add some basic all-terrain capability. There are definite shortcomings, though, including an unrefined driving experience and subpar build quality.
MSRP
$24895 - $33745
Edmunds Rating
6.6 out of 10
Combined MPG
22 - 27

Midsize SUVs

For growing families or frequent road trippers, midsize SUVs make a lot of sense. They have a larger back seat and more cargo room than their smaller siblings, while some models offer off-road variants for buyers in search of something different.

1
Redesigned in 2019

Honda Passport

The top-ranked Honda Passport is one of the most versatile midsize SUVs in the market. It exudes athletic qualities but also delivers a comfortable ride, tons of passenger and cargo space, and a good list of standard features. Put this at the top of your list.
MSRP
$31990 - $43780
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
21 - 22
2
Introduced in 2020

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

To make the Cross Sport, VW took its successful three-row Atlas SUV, ditched the third-row seating and added a more rakish roofline. It's a roomy and comfortable five-passenger midsize SUV that's also stylish.
MSRP
$30545 - $49795
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
19 - 22
3
Redesigned in 2021

Toyota Venza

Toyota resurrects its Venza to once again compete in the midsize SUV segment. Offered solely as a hybrid, it's easily the most efficient choice in the segment, but it's also surprisingly quick. Toyota shot the moon with this one.
MSRP
Not available
Edmunds Rating
7.8 out of 10
Combined MPG
Not available

Midsize 3-row SUVs

Midsize three-row SUVs provide lots of utility at a reasonable price. Expect advanced safety features, too, along with capable acceleration when you need it.

1
Introduced in 2020

Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride is our top pick for a midsize three-row SUV. Its upscale cabin is quiet, comfortable and thoughtfully designed. It comes packed with standard features and tech, and it even has adult-friendly third-row seating. For the money, there are few more appealing ways to move seven or eight people.
MSRP
$31990 - $44090
Edmunds Rating
8.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
21 - 23
2
Introduced in 2020

Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade might be new to the competitive three-row SUV segment, but it's already putting its competition on notice. Packed with value, comfort, and capability throughout its trim levels, the Palisade is a great pick for a family SUV.
MSRP
$31975 - $46825
Edmunds Rating
8.2 out of 10
Combined MPG
21 - 22
3
Redesigned in 2016

Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot just makes things easy, from driving long distances to carrying a lot of people and stuff. With a smooth ride, plentiful features and smart packaging, this SUV has a lot of strengths.
MSRP
$32250 - $49920
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
22 - 23

Large SUVs

Large SUVs are classic utility vehicles. These truck-based workhorses can tow a boat and transport a family of eight at the same time. Fuel economy is predictably forgettable, but if maximum versatility is what you need, these big rigs deliver.

1
Redesigned in 2018

Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition marries excellent design with a capable truck platform. It can seat up to eight and tow more than 9,000 pounds. Inside, the Expedition can be outfitted with all the features and toys you'd expect from a luxury vehicle.
MSRP
$48990 - $80110
Edmunds Rating
7.7 out of 10
Combined MPG
18 - 20
2
Redesigned in 2021

GMC Yukon XL

The GMC Yukon XL's nine-passenger capacity and formidable towing power make it ideal for large families and recreational activities. But the traditional body-on-frame design takes a toll on maneuverability, fuel economy and ride comfort.
MSRP
$53400 - $74100
Edmunds Rating
7.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
16 - 18
2
Redesigned in 2008

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most off-road-capable SUVs you can find, and it also exhibits the kind of build quality that makes luxury manufacturers turn green. Mediocre interior versatility and a stunning price tag limit its broader appeal.
MSRP
$85415 - $87745
Edmunds Rating
7.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
14

X-Small luxury SUVs

Extra-small luxury SUVs offer a prestigious badge at an affordable price. They don't always deliver luxury-grade comfort and performance, but a few gems stand out.

1
Introduced in 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

The GLB's boxy shape gives it a distinctively rugged look while providing ample passenger and cargo space for its size. Throw in some of the best technology available on the market, and you've got one outstanding luxury SUV.
MSRP
$36600 - $38600
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
26
2
Redesigned in 2016

BMW X1

The X1 may be BMW's lowest-priced SUV, but it doesn't skimp on the things that make crossovers so desirable. You can expect ample passenger and cargo space, sporty driving characteristics and a premium cabin, all of which help make the X1 a great pick.
MSRP
$35200 - $37200
Edmunds Rating
8.0 out of 10
Combined MPG
26 - 27
3
Redesigned in 2021

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

This second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA is a huge improvement over its rather compromised predecessor. It's comfortable and suitably refined for an entry-level luxury SUV.
MSRP
$36230 - $38230
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
27 - 28

Small luxury SUVs

Small luxury SUVs cost more than their extra-small counterparts, but the adage about getting what you pay for is true. These crossovers typically offer a more comfortable ride, nicer materials and better performance, as well as a larger cabin, of course.

1
Introduced in 2016

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class sets a high bar for compact luxury SUVs with its elegant cabin and balanced dynamics. It offers an extensive list of luxury features and a variety of available engines, but any GLC model should be a pleasure to drive.
MSRP
$42500 - $73750
Edmunds Rating
8.3 out of 10
Combined MPG
18 - 24
2
Redesigned in 2018

Volvo XC60

The XC60 is a sharp-looking SUV with a modern, clean interior that gives it immediate luxury appeal. The ultra-refined interior is perhaps a step ahead of the ride quality, but in the final tally, the XC60 is one of the most compelling entrants in this segment.
MSRP
$40150 - $69500
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
22 - 26
3
Redesigned in 2019

Acura RDX

The Acura RDX differentiates itself from the competition with edgy styling, a comfortable interior and a long list of standard features. It offers a strong engine and sharp handling, but it isn't quite as posh or elegant as more expensive luxury rivals.
MSRP
$38200 - $48000
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
23 - 24

Midsize luxury SUVs

Midsize luxury SUVs generally provide stout performance, the latest in luxury options and lots of space for passengers and cargo. Also included here is a new sub-class of SUV "coupes," which sacrifice practicality for style.

1
Redesigned in 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a significant step forward from its predecessor and a class leader in several respects. Materials quality and design are second to none, and the excellent MBUX tech interface sets a new industry standard.
MSRP
$53700 - $77600
Edmunds Rating
8.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
19 - 22
2
Redesigned in 2019

Porsche Cayenne

The Cayenne is an athlete among luxury SUVs, and its comprehensive lineup ranges from a green-cred plug-in hybrid to a sports-car-beating all-star with a turbo V8. It's an intriguing choice for shoppers whose life circumstances preclude a 911.
MSRP
$66800 - $164400
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
17 - 21
3
Redesigned in 2019

BMW X5

The BMW X5's advanced interior, sharp new technology and tidy road manners help make it one of the top luxury SUVs you'll want to consider this year.
MSRP
$58900 - $82150
Edmunds Rating
8.0 out of 10
Combined MPG
18 - 23

Midsize 3-row luxury SUVs

Midsize luxury three-row SUVs typically offer seating for seven, or six if you spring for second-row captain's chairs. Make sure to bring the family along for the test drive; it's not unusual to find that the third row is tight for taller children or adults.

1
Redesigned in 2017

Audi Q7

The Audi Q7's combination of performance, comfort, high technology and value is hard to beat. With an impeccably-built interior and sharp reflexes on the road, the Q7 is rewarding to both drivers and passengers. It could stand a bit more cargo and third-row passenger space, though.
MSRP
$53550 - $68700
Edmunds Rating
8.1 out of 10
Combined MPG
21
2
Redesigned in 2014

Acura MDX

The Acura MDX is a pragmatic choice, with a standard third-row seat and generous feature content at an attractive price. The are more luxurious and sportier options, but the MDX does just about everything well.
MSRP
$44500 - $61750
Edmunds Rating
8.0 out of 10
Combined MPG
21 - 27
3
Redesigned in 2020

Lincoln Aviator

The new Aviator could be a prime pick for a three-row luxury SUV. Its distinctive styling, upscale interior and available hybrid model are big improvements compared to Lincoln SUVs of the recent past.
MSRP
$51100 - $87800
Edmunds Rating
7.7 out of 10
Combined MPG
20 - 23

Large luxury SUVs

In terms of road presence, there's nothing quite like a large luxury SUV. With plenty of seating and strong towing abilities, these behemoths are as functional as they are impressive. Not many other vehicles offer quilted leather upholstery along with underbody protection for serious off-roading.

1
Redesigned in 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a fancy people- and gear-hauler that combines luxury DNA with a princely ride, remarkable performance and a commodious interior.
MSRP
$75200 - $97800
Edmunds Rating
8.6 out of 10
Combined MPG
18 - 21
2
Redesigned in 2018

Lincoln Navigator

The Navigator is built to impress, from its incredible tow rating to its plush interior, expansive cargo space and full suite of modern technology features. This is a very convincing luxury ride.
MSRP
$76185 - $100335
Edmunds Rating
8.4 out of 10
Combined MPG
18 - 19
3
Introduced in 2019

BMW X7

BMW's biggest SUV, this three-row X7 strikes an optimal balance of luxury, performance and refinement that should please shoppers, drivers and passengers alike.
MSRP
$73900 - $99600
Edmunds Rating
7.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
17 - 22

Super luxury SUVs

Planning to star in a music video? You've come to the right place. Superlux SUVs are the fanciest of the fancy. They're designed for shoppers who demand the best, no matter the price.

1

Bentley Bentayga

The Bentley Bentayga is at the top of the heap when it comes to super luxury SUVs. It's underpinned by powerful engines and a fantastic cabin that blends modern technology with old-world charm. You also get access to all of Bentley's extensive (and expensive) customization options.
MSRP
Not available
Edmunds Rating
8.2 out of 10
Combined MPG
Not available
2
Redesigned in 2019

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Built with the precision of a military rifle but none of the singularity of purpose, the G-Class relies on style and emotion to justify its price rather than planning or execution.
MSRP
$130900 - $156450
Edmunds Rating
7.0 out of 10
Combined MPG
14
3
Redesigned in 2013

Land Rover Range Rover

The Range Rover is the one that made the luxury SUV a thing in the first place. Today's Range is a go-anywhere vehicle that can also meet the most demanding luxury standards. It's not perfect, but it's undeniably impressive.
MSRP
$90900 - $209500
Edmunds Rating
6.9 out of 10
Combined MPG
15 - 24

Edmunds' experts test 200 vehicles per year on our test track. We also test them using a 115-mile real-world test loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data we gather results in our ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.

Browse other types

Video reviews

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Review ― Is the Smallest Mercedes SUV a Good Buy?

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Review ― Is the Smallest Mercedes SUV a Good Buy?

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: I hate to start on a negative note, but one of the worst cars I've driven over the last decade includes the Mercedes Benz GLA class that was introduced for 2015. Not surprisingly, I was not a fan of the CLA sedan that it was based on. With the introduction of a new A class and CLA last year, well, they've won me over. In fact, the A class has been an Edmunds top-rated pick for 2019 and 2020. It stands to reason, then, that I should like this-- the all-new 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA 250. Do us a favor and hit the Subscribe button below to stay up-to-date on all the latest videos, and head over to edmunds.com for all of your car-shopping needs. Compared to the previous generation GLA, it now looks more like an SUV than its predecessor, which kind of looked like a big hatchback. Prices start right around $37,000, and for another 2 grand, you can get Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel drive. As tested, this GLA 250 has a sticker price of $42,645. If it were my choice, I would've just gone with the Premium, Multimedia, and Driver Assistance option packages, for a grand total that comes in just under 41 grand. That's right in line with the Edmunds top-ranked Mercedes GLB, which raises the $40,000 question. What's the difference between the two, and why would I buy one over the other? For some, the GLA's styling may be a draw. In many ways, it looks like a fun-size GLC, and I like it a lot more than last GLA. The GLB, on the other hand, is more boxy and upright, almost like a baby G wagon. That boxy shape has some advantages that we'll get into, so stick around. Under the hood is the same 2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that puts out 221 horsepower and 258 pound feet of torque. It also has the same 8-speed automated dual-clutch transmission. Fuel economy estimates come in at 28 miles per gallon combined, which is 2 miles per gallon better than the GLB. That's likely due to the GLA's smaller footprint, lighter weight, and sleeker silhouette. I managed to get 31 MPG on our highway-heavy 115-mile evaluation loop a few days ago. So hop in. Let's see how it drives. Here at the track, the GLA 250 hits 60 miles an hour in 6.77 seconds, which confirms Mercedes 6.8-second estimate. In everyday driving, the GLA gathers speed confidently. There is a minor shudder from the Auto Start system and a slight delay in throttle response. But after that, it's smooth sailing. Now, if you want more from the engine, you might feel a more pronounced delay and some awkward lurches, like this. Not bad, though. The GLA needed 138 feet to stop from 60 miles an hour, though, and that's pretty long for the class, and that's really down to tires. These are 500 treadwear rating, so they're not as sticky. The GLB did it in only 108 feet, but it had much stickier 300 treadwear tires. Otherwise, the pedal had the right amount of effort and it's easy to come to a very smooth limo stop. Yes, eh? The GLA 250 isn't all that sporting on a winding road or a closed circuit like this. But you know what? It doesn't need to be. More importantly, it feels confident and capable. For the few drivers out there that want more performance, there will be some low-level AMG variants coming at the end of 2020. Ah, the end of 2020. That sounds good, right? I think most shoppers will agree that ride comfort is more important than cornering ability. And in this regard, the GLA does well. Initial impacts are well-absorbed, eliminating any harshness. You'll feel some jostling over undulations in the road, but that's expected for this type of vehicle. Outward visibility is excellent. This front roof pillar doesn't get in the way in left turns, and the view out the back doesn't chop off anything I feel I need to see. It's good enough that I don't have to rely on the rearview camera as much. It also means I wouldn't bother with the available surround-view monitor. When it comes to advanced safety features, the GLA comes up a little short in my book. You get frontal collision warning and automatic braking, as well as a blind spot monitor, but that's about it. Nowadays, when non-luxury brands include a full suite of advanced safety features as standard, it makes me question why it's not included here. For another $1,700, though, it's all in the Driver Assistance package. Not surprisingly, this new GLA 250 drives a lot like the GLB, so things are definitely looking good. Let's pull over so we can chat about all of the interior details. The standard front seats don't have a ton of adjustments, but those adjustments do have a lot of range. You can have it lowered to the deck for a more sedan-like position, or more elevated and upright, like a traditional SUV. There's also plenty of space, and for taller drivers, an extendable thigh support. Naturally, the award-winning Mercedes MBUX infotainment system is present, and with the optional premium package, the screen grows to 10 and 1/4 inches. It's easily one of the best systems out there for its quick responses, tons of features, and four ways to control it. You can control it with these thumb pads on the steering wheel, this trace pad here, the touchscreen, as well as speech recognition that allows you to speak more naturally, rather than like a robot. As far as interior storage goes, there are moderately-sized pockets, bins, and cupholders to hold all of your personal items. There's also a rubberized phone tray here that can be optioned as a wireless charging pad. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, but not wireless. Next up, my obligatory head taps and knee taps. I was expecting to be a little cramped back here, but I'm pleasantly surprised by how much space there is. I'm 5 foot 10" and sit just fine behind the front seat that's set for me. The seat cushion is just a little bit low, but there's enough leg room to stretch out and get the support that I'd want on a long road trip. I'd be fine back here for that four-hour LA to Vegas run. These seats don't slide or recline, but I'd be comfortable back here for a few hours. Helping matters is a household power outlet and two USB ports. Remember how I mentioned the GLB's advantage over the GLA at the top of the video? Here's where it gains its edge. The GLA has a cargo capacity of 15.4 cubic feet. That's about what you'd expect from a midsize sedan, not so much a crossover SUV. But GLB's cargo space is a comparably huge 24 cubic feet. As you can see, it's really not all that small, and there are some added perks, too. The low lift-over height means you don't have to struggle as much with big and heavy objects, and there's some added space underneath the floor, too. It's a short reach to the seat back latches, and there's a separate one just for the center passthrough. On the side are some hooks here for your shopping bags so that they don't toss all their contents every time you take a turn. The last thing you need are cans, cantaloupes, jaw breakers, and ball bearings flying everywhere. Not bad, right? [MUSIC PLAYING] Given how similar the 2021 Mercedes GLA is to the GLB 250, in terms of performance, price, comfort, and refinement, you really can't go wrong with either. The big differences is in cargo capacity and the availability of a third row of seats, albeit tiny seats. That puts the GLA in a close second place, ahead of the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, and BMW X2. It's also a hell of an apology for that first-generation GLA. Thanks for watching, and as always, hit the Subscribe button below and head over to edmunds.com for more information on the 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA and all of its competition. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA's looks bring it in line with the newest generation of M-B products, but the new face covers big changes. For starters, the next-generation GLA is taller and more SUV-like than the crossover we're familiar with. That's very deliberate, and now that the GLA is no longer an off-road-stanced hatchback masquerading as a crossover, it's a more convincing SUV in both shape and market positioning. Mark Takahashi explores more in his review.

FAQ

What are the best SUVs on the market?

Sport-utility vehicles (SUV), also referred to as crossovers, are the most popular vehicle type in recent years. Most buyers find their needs are met by either a compact SUV or a midsize three-row crossover. Our top pick for a compact SUV goes to the Honda CR-V for fitting tons of utility into a relatively small package. For shoppers who have a growing family or who just need extra cargo capacity, the Kia Telluride is our top-rated midsize three-row SUV. If you need a full-size SUV, the Ford Explorer is our top pick, though the Chevrolet Suburban offers more cargo space. Learn more

What is the top-rated SUV for 2019?

Shoppers looking for a little more attitude and capability lucked out in 2019: The redesigned Honda Passport became our top-rated midsize SUV when it launched. Honda had several top-rated SUVs for 2019, including the compact CR-V and midsize three-row Pilot. In the luxury class, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is our top pick for a compact SUV, and the Audi Q7 is our top-rated luxury midsize three-row vehicle and a great choice for families. Learn more

What is the top-rated SUV for 2020?

The three-row Kia Telluride has taken the SUV world by storm, offering a remarkable blend of luxury, space and style at an attractive price. Its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, delivers similar strengths in a more understated package. Top-rated compact SUVs include perennial favorites such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. In the luxury class, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is a top-rated midsize SUV, while the Mercedes-Benz GLS competes with the Lincoln Navigator for top honors in the full-size SUV segment. If you like the Navigator, keep in mind that the Ford Expedition is a less luxurious version at a more reachable price point. Learn more

What are the best used SUVs to buy?

Look for "CPO" or certified pre-owned vehicles if you're shopping for used SUVs. Some of the CPO vehicles we like are the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 in the compact SUV segment. If you need a little more off-road capability, the Subaru Outback is a good choice, and if you need three rows, the Honda Pilot is a top pick. Finally, if you need maximum cargo capacity, the Chevrolet Suburban is worth looking into. Learn more

Best SUV Summary

Best X-Small SUVs

  1. 2020 Mazda CX-30
  2. 2020 Hyundai Kona
  3. 2020 Kia Soul
  4. 2020 Mazda CX-3
  5. 2021 Kia Seltos
  6. 2020 Honda HR-V
  7. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
  8. 2020 FIAT 500X
  9. 2020 Jeep Compass
  10. 2020 Jeep Renegade

Best Small SUVs

  1. 2020 Honda CR-V
  2. 2020 Mazda CX-5
  3. 2020 Hyundai Tucson
  4. 2020 Subaru Forester
  5. 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  6. 2020 Jeep Wrangler
  7. 2020 Toyota RAV4
  8. 2020 Ford Escape
  9. 2020 Chevrolet Equinox
  10. 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Best Small 3-row SUVs

  1. 2020 Kia Sorento
  2. 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
  3. 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. 2020 Dodge Journey

Best Midsize SUVs

  1. 2020 Honda Passport
  2. 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
  3. 2021 Toyota Venza
  4. 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
  5. 2020 Subaru Outback
  6. 2020 Ford Edge
  7. 2020 Toyota 4Runner
  8. 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  9. 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
  10. 2020 Nissan Murano

Best Midsize 3-row SUVs

  1. 2021 Kia Telluride
  2. 2020 Hyundai Palisade
  3. 2021 Honda Pilot
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
  5. 2020 Mazda CX-9
  6. 2020 Toyota Highlander
  7. 2020 Buick Enclave
  8. 2020 Subaru Ascent
  9. 2020 Ford Explorer
  10. 2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Best Large SUVs

  1. 2020 Ford Expedition
  2. 2021 GMC Yukon XL
  3. 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. 2020 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
  6. 2021 GMC Yukon
  7. 2020 Nissan Armada
  8. 2020 Toyota Sequoia

Best X-Small luxury SUVs

  1. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
  2. 2020 BMW X1
  3. 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  4. 2020 Audi Q3
  5. 2020 Volvo XC40
  6. 2020 BMW X2
  7. 2020 Lexus UX 200
  8. 2020 Cadillac XT4
  9. 2019 INFINITI QX30
  10. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Best Small luxury SUVs

  1. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  2. 2020 Volvo XC60
  3. 2021 Acura RDX
  4. 2020 Porsche Macan
  5. 2020 Audi Q5
  6. 2020 BMW X3
  7. 2020 Lincoln Corsair
  8. 2020 BMW X4
  9. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  10. 2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Best Midsize luxury SUVs

  1. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  2. 2020 Porsche Cayenne
  3. 2020 BMW X5
  4. 2020 Audi Q8
  5. 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  6. 2020 Maserati Levante
  7. 2020 Cadillac XT5

Best Midsize 3-row luxury SUVs

  1. 2019 Audi Q7
  2. 2020 Acura MDX
  3. 2020 Lincoln Aviator
  4. 2020 Land Rover Discovery
  5. 2020 Lexus RX 350L
  6. 2020 Cadillac XT6
  7. 2020 INFINITI QX60
  8. 2020 Lexus GX 460

Best Large luxury SUVs

  1. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
  2. 2020 Lincoln Navigator
  3. 2020 BMW X7
  4. 2020 Lexus LX 570

Best Super luxury SUVs

  1. 2021 Bentley Bentayga
  2. 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  3. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Browse SUVs by brand
