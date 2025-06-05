Tested: The 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo is All Show and No Go

Track impressions

We kick off our track time by using the truck's "Lobo" drive mode (think of it as a mode meant to be used on a track or autocross). In this mode, the RDS moves its power laterally at the rear axle more liberally and that is meant to unlock its true handling and powersliding potential. We'll see.

The Lobo takes its time getting up to speed down our main straightaway and it hits the first turn, a slight right-to-left chicane, with less velocity than I expected. But even that was enough to show that the Lobo's suspension upgrades have paid some dividends. Body roll is still present, but it's better controlled and the truck compresses and releases its springs without upsetting the vehicle too much.

But as I reach the first real corner, understeer rears its ugly head immediately. That isn't entirely unexpected, with these tires and the all-wheel-drive setup, but it's disappointing that the rear torque vectoring doesn't seem to want to kick in until the nose of the truck starts to push through the corner. Only after you get the understeer does it react and start to move the power around to help you straighten out. Over the course of the day, we discover that the only way to get the system to react somewhat predictably is to really overdrive the Lobo. Our track has a hairpin that leads into the main straight, and to get the rear end to come around as promised, you have to cook it into the corner and really fling in the front while applying throttle early. And even then, it will slide a bit, but it won't hold onto a drift in the way you'd hope.

Also letting the truck down are those tires and front seats that aren't nearly bolstered enough, so you end up using various body parts (elbows, knees, shoulders, ribs) to try to hang on for dear life under aggressive cornering.

While the Lobo is a clear upgrade at the track versus the other Mavericks, that doesn't mean that it's as fun to drive as we hoped it would be.