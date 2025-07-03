Chevy Corvette Stingray vs. Ford Mustang Dark Horse: America's Sports Cars Hit the Edmunds U-Drags Track

When you think of American sports cars, two names come to mind: the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Corvette. And that's exactly what we have lined up here in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse — part of our One-Year Test Fleet — is currently the highest-performing and most expensive Mustang you can buy. Its 5.0-liter V8 makes 500 horsepower and sends it all to the rear wheels through a conventional 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Chevy Corvette is a borderline supercar thanks to its mid-engine layout, 485-hp V8 and snappy dual-clutch automatic transmission. Though it's slightly down on power compared to the Mustang, it weighs 354 pounds less, and having the engine over its driven wheels makes for excellent traction. This race is the Chevy's to lose, and frankly, it better not. The Mustang might be an expensive machine at $74,155 as tested, but the Corvette we have here is even more at a hefty $95,405.

Is the Corvette quick enough to make up for the $20,000-plus gap in price? Watch below to find out.