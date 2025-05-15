2026 Toyota bZ Woodland First Look: More Power and Extra Space

Compared to the regular bZ, the Woodland is nearly 6 inches longer and 1 inch taller in the rear, with a full 30 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seats upright. To complement the more upright shape, the Woodland has purposeful gray cladding on the body, as well as 8.3 inches of ground clearance and available all-terrain tires.

The bZ Woodland uses the same 74.7-kWh battery pack as the standard bZ, but its dual electric motors make additional power: 375 horsepower, compared to the smaller SUV's max output of 338 hp. All-wheel drive is standard, and Toyota says the bZ Woodland can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Because of its larger body and additional power output, the bZ Woodland takes a small range hit. While the regular bZ is estimated to travel 314 miles with its dual-motor setup, the bZ Woodland should top out around 260 miles.