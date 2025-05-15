- The bZ Woodland arrives on the heels of the new 2026 Toyota bZ electric SUV.
- The Woodland is taller and longer, with more power as well.
- Toyota estimates the bZ Woodland will have a 260-mile driving range.
2026 Toyota bZ Woodland First Look: More Power and Extra Space
The Woodland is markedly different from its standard Toyota bZ sibling
The Toyota bZ Woodland isn't just the newly revealed bZ electric crossover with some extra cladding and additional ground clearance. OK, yes, it has both of those things, but the Woodland also has more power, more traditional SUV styling, and a larger cargo area to boot.
If this tactic sounds familiar, it's because Subaru employs a similar strategy with its Solterra and Trailseeker EVs — the fraternal cousins of the bZ and bZ Woodland, respectively. Toyota simply opted to lump the two SUVs under the same "bZ" nomenclature.
Compared to the regular bZ, the Woodland is nearly 6 inches longer and 1 inch taller in the rear, with a full 30 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seats upright. To complement the more upright shape, the Woodland has purposeful gray cladding on the body, as well as 8.3 inches of ground clearance and available all-terrain tires.
The bZ Woodland uses the same 74.7-kWh battery pack as the standard bZ, but its dual electric motors make additional power: 375 horsepower, compared to the smaller SUV's max output of 338 hp. All-wheel drive is standard, and Toyota says the bZ Woodland can tow up to 3,500 pounds.
Because of its larger body and additional power output, the bZ Woodland takes a small range hit. While the regular bZ is estimated to travel 314 miles with its dual-motor setup, the bZ Woodland should top out around 260 miles.
Toyota will only offer the bZ Woodland with this single powertrain option, and buyers will be able to add a Premium package that includes a JBL audio system, panoramic glass roof, digital rearview mirror and ventilated front seats. All-terrain tires are also available. Standard technology includes the same 14-inch infotainment display as other bZ models, and the full Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driving aids like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning and more.
Like the standard bZ, pricing information for the Woodland isn't available at this time. Expect it to arrive at dealers alongside its smaller sibling later this year.