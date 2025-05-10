Hyundai Santa Fe Cargo Test: How Much Fits Behind the Third Row?

There are trends that have emerged after doing almost 200 of these cargo tests, but the most consistent one has been that boxy is better. Case in point: The Hyundai Santa Fe got a lot boxier for its latest generation. It didn't get much bigger outside (about 2 more inches in length, wheelbase and height), but the interior expanded enough to squeeze in a whole extra row of seats. Thank you, boxiness.

That third row is more spacious than what you'll find in a Kia Sorento and a lot of luxury three-row SUVs, but it's still best suited for big kids and small adults. Using it also shrinks cargo capacity from 40.5 to 14.6 cubic feet. That puts the Santa Fe down at the bottom of the pack in terms of cargo space behind the third row, ahead of only the Sorento (12.6 cubes) and Mitsubishi Outlander (11.7 cubes) in terms of non-luxury models. Even the Toyota Highlander is better at 16 cubic feet. None of those are boxy, however. Let's see what difference a box makes.