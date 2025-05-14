2025 BMW M5 vs. BMW i5 M60: Which 5 Series Is Truly Best?

On our 200-foot lateral skidpad, the M5 pulled 1.02 g, while the i5 managed 0.95 g on its EV-minded tires. The only place the M5 trails its electric sibling is in our 60-0 mph braking test. The i5 hauled itself to a stop in 104 feet; the M5 needed 118 feet. That raised a few eyebrows, and a little investigation revealed every single one of the M5's Hankook Ventus S1 Evo Z tires were scrubbed down to the wear bars when the car came in for testing. Hopefully we'll be able to retest the M5 on fresh rubber, as the results will likely be more impressive. For now, anyway, the M5's numbers carry a small asterisk.

But numbers don't tell the full story. Driving the cars back to back, the M5 is in a totally different league in terms of acceleration, grip and braking. While running in tandem on a great road, the M5 was able to pull away much quicker than the i5. The M5 could also attack corners with much more confidence while carrying more speed. The i5 is quick, to be sure, but it's limited by its low-rolling-resistance EV-friendly tires, as well as brakes that aren't nearly as thermally capable as the M5's carbon-ceramic setup. All this means you can push the M5 harder for longer, while the i5 succumbs to fade.