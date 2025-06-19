Audi RS 6 Avant vs. BMW M5 Touring: Big Wagons Hit the Track

And he's right. When you drive the two wagons back to back, there is an immediate sense that the Audi is more agile. It felt sharper than the M5 in just about every section on the track, save for the straightaways, which favored the BMW.

But even with less power, the RS 6 was ultimately the better thrill. Its V8 supplied ample power and included a fun growling soundtrack in every foot-down moment. The gearbox was smooth while operating on its own and got even better when we chose to do the work ourselves with the paddle shifters. And once those Continental tires got some heat in them, the RS 6 clung on around corners more like a supercar and less like a family wagon.

Weirdly, the thing we liked least about the RS 6 Performance is one of its highlight features: the self-locking center differential. The Audi's ability to shuffle power between all four wheels depending on the situation is a good thing, but it did so a bit clumsier than we would've liked. During a quick corner, we could feel (and hear) the car trimming the power from the inside wheel, which felt unnatural. A system like this shouldn't be noticeable to the driver, and it definitely was.

The M5 has a ridiculous list of ways that you can configure the car for driving. You have individual control over the steering, brakes, engine, transmission, all-wheel-drive system, suspension and exhaust. Then there's a separate manual altogether for the electric elements, controlling whether the Touring drives in all-electric, hybrid or recharge mode depending on battery levels. If reading this was confusing, that's because doing it in real life was as well. It will take the owner multiple track days to figure out the best way to dial in the car to their liking.