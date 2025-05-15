Apple CarPlay Ultra Is a Whole New Way to Use Your Car

Ultra combines information from its host vehicle with its own interface and displays it all through a familiar Apple lens. That means that even controls like the HVAC system now have an Apple look when Ultra is in use, though they maintain functionality specific to the Aston DBX.

On the DBX, CarPlay can display maps and media as well as car-specific information like tire pressure and driver assistance features in the instrument cluster. Widgets can now be added to the touchscreen to access specific information quickly. Some functions, including audio and climate controls and some performance settings (like Sport mode), can be accessed using the touchscreen, physical buttons or through Siri.

Ultra's customization is sweeping. Apple worked with Aston Martin to develop multiple Aston Martin-themed gauge designs and instrument cluster themes. Templates for each gauge display allow drivers to select their preferred colors and wallpapers. On the DBX, those range from traditional analog-style meters to modern progress-bar-style sliders.