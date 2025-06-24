- The Tremor is a Ford Explorer made for light off-roading.
- Key highlights include a 1-inch suspension lift and all-terrain tires.
- The Tremor is available with the Explorer ST's 400-horsepower V6.
2026 Ford Explorer Tremor Gets 400-HP V6 and Off-Road Duds
Ford finally extends its light off-road pack to the Explorer SUV
The 2026 Ford Explorer finally joins the fray of light-duty off-roaders with this, the rugged new Tremor trim. Meant to compete with SUVs like the GMC Acadia AT4, Honda Pilot TrailSport, Hyundai Santa Fe XRT and Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road, the Explorer Tremor gets extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires, underbody protection and a powerful (but optional) engine upgrade.
How's 400 horsepower sound?
The Explorer Tremor comes standard with Ford's 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which makes a healthy 300 horsepower. But buyers who want extra grunt can opt for the 400-hp 3.0-liter V6 found in the Explorer ST.
Ford also fits the Explorer Tremor with unique springs for better off-road ride quality. A limited-slip differential is also included, helping to distribute power across the rear wheels for better traction in muddy or mucky conditions.
Other off-road goodies
Compared to other Explorers, the Tremor has a 1-inch suspension lift for better ground clearance, and the SUV comes with front and rear skid plates to protect the underbody from rocks and other debris. All-terrain tires are also standard, wrapping unique 18-inch wheels. Recovery hooks round out the exterior changes, should you need to get pulled out of a sticky situation — or, you know, help a friend.
Other 2026 Explorer Tremor updates include Ford's BlueCruise 1.5 driver assistance suite, which now includes automatic lane changes. The Tremor also gets a 360-degree camera system, which helps with visibility on tight trails. Google Maps and the Google Assistant keep you connected inside the SUV as well.
Ford says 2026 Explorer Tremor order books open now, but final pricing is still TBD. That said, we expect the Tremor to start in the $50,000 range, just below the Explorer Platinum but above the ST-Line.