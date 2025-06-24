2026 Ford Explorer Tremor Gets 400-HP V6 and Off-Road Duds

Other off-road goodies

Compared to other Explorers, the Tremor has a 1-inch suspension lift for better ground clearance, and the SUV comes with front and rear skid plates to protect the underbody from rocks and other debris. All-terrain tires are also standard, wrapping unique 18-inch wheels. Recovery hooks round out the exterior changes, should you need to get pulled out of a sticky situation — or, you know, help a friend.

Other 2026 Explorer Tremor updates include Ford's BlueCruise 1.5 driver assistance suite, which now includes automatic lane changes. The Tremor also gets a 360-degree camera system, which helps with visibility on tight trails. Google Maps and the Google Assistant keep you connected inside the SUV as well.

Ford says 2026 Explorer Tremor order books open now, but final pricing is still TBD. That said, we expect the Tremor to start in the $50,000 range, just below the Explorer Platinum but above the ST-Line.