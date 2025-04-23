Our Tesla Cybertruck Test Ended With a $58,000 Repair Bill

Well, this didn't go as planned. We bought a Tesla Cybertruck last summer with the intent of putting it through our One-Year Road Test program, but just a few months into owning Elon Musk's brutalist pickup, things came to a screeching halt. Literally.

On December 11, 2024, our Cybertruck was parked on the street outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood when a compact sedan blew through an intersection and crashed into the Tesla's driver's side rear wheel and bumper. As you can see from the photos, there was significant damage to the wheel, tire, stainless steel panel and bumper, to say nothing of the dozens upon dozens of innards that were broken in the process. The impact was hard enough to push the 6,660-pound Cybertruck partially up onto the curb, and part of the rear axle had actually broken off and dropped onto the ground, which gouged into the pavement as the Cybertruck was dragged onto a tow truck.