And therein lies the problem with the CR-V TrailSport: Aside from those all-terrain tires, there's no off-road cred here. The CR-V TrailSport doesn't have increased ground clearance, no improvements in approach or departure angles, no unique tuning for the all-wheel-drive system, not even a more robust set of roof rails. The cloth seat fabric and chunky four-season floormats are nice, sure, but orange decals and some Conti CrossContacts do not an off-roader make.

On the other hand, the TrailSport looks cool, and the changes don't detract from the SUV's overall CR-V-ness — which is to say the fact that it's spacious, comfortable, efficient and generally nice to drive. You get a bit more road noise from the all-terrain tires, but that's really the only trade-off. If you like the look of the TrailSport, there's no reason not to go for it. Just don't, like, take it to Moab.