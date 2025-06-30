- Honda's best-selling SUV adds a TrailSport trim for 2026 — though it's not much more than an appearance package.
- Interior upgrades include a larger touchscreen and optional Google Built-In tech.
- Optional efficient hybrid engine should get up to 40 mpg.
2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid First Drive: Still a Winner, but the TrailSport Is Meh
The CR-V gains Google tech and an off-road look
Honda took a deft hand when updating the 2026 CR-V. A rugged-ish — emphasis on the "ish" — TrailSport model joins the party, and there's Google-backed multimedia tech inside. New color and wheel options are available, and the all-wheel-drive system has revised traction control programming that makes the CR-V more sure-footed on slippery roads. Thassit.
TrailSport has the look, but …
The CR-V TrailSport spotter's guide is relatively brief. Look for gray 18-inch wheels wrapped in Continental CrossContact all-terrain tires, or rad Ash Green paint that's exclusive to this model. Perhaps you'll notice the silver garnish on the lower front fascia, but don't confuse this with a proper skid plate — there's no additional underbody protection here.
And therein lies the problem with the CR-V TrailSport: Aside from those all-terrain tires, there's no off-road cred here. The CR-V TrailSport doesn't have increased ground clearance, no improvements in approach or departure angles, no unique tuning for the all-wheel-drive system, not even a more robust set of roof rails. The cloth seat fabric and chunky four-season floormats are nice, sure, but orange decals and some Conti CrossContacts do not an off-roader make.
On the other hand, the TrailSport looks cool, and the changes don't detract from the SUV's overall CR-V-ness — which is to say the fact that it's spacious, comfortable, efficient and generally nice to drive. You get a bit more road noise from the all-terrain tires, but that's really the only trade-off. If you like the look of the TrailSport, there's no reason not to go for it. Just don't, like, take it to Moab.
Hybrid power makes for a solid SUV
The TrailSport comes standard with the CR-V's hybrid engine, which pairs a 2.0-liter inline-four with two electric motors, delivering a combined 204 horsepower. Final fuel economy numbers for the 2026 CR-V aren't yet published, but last year's model — which is, you know, pretty much the same — could return 37 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Skip the TrailSport and pick a front-wheel-drive CR-V hybrid and you could do even better; the 2025 model was rated at 40 mpg combined.
The CR-V's two-motor hybrid system is the same one you'll find in the Accord sedan, as well as the Civic. It's a great powertrain; it's why we named the Civic hybrid the Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best for 2025. Smooth and powerful with easy-to-achieve efficiency, the hybrid engine moves the CR-V along with confidence and largely fades into the background. Yes, you'll hear the engine revving on uphill climbs, where the continuously variable automatic transmission has a tendency to drone. But around town and on the freeway, no such harshness can be heard. Combined with nicely weighted and precise steering, a comfortable ride and solid-feeling brakes, the CR-V hybrid is everything you'd want in a daily-driver compact SUV.
Bigger screen, but the best tech will cost you
The base 2026 CR-V LX starts at $32,165, including $1,245 for destination, and comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 190 hp, 179 lb-ft of torque and optional all-wheel drive. The EX and EX-L follow suit, adding more features, and the cheapest way to get a hybrid CR-V is to pony up for the $36,875 Sport. From there, Sport-L, TrailSport and Sport Touring trims pile on the niceties; a fully loaded CR-V will run you $43,495.
The CR-V's interior design carries over unchanged — it's clean, simple and high-quality. The front seats are supportive, the rear seats have expansive legroom, and, as we've tested, cargo space is more than generous.
All CR-V trims get a new 9-inch touchscreen with an updated multimedia design, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher-end trims have a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, which is nice. But annoyingly, the Google Built-In suite of apps is reserved exclusively for the top-rung Sport Touring. Honda does this with the Civic lineup, too, and why the company chooses to exclude the Google tech from every other CR-V model is baffling. It should be standard across the board. No excuses.
Thankfully, a whole mess of driver assistance features are included on every CR-V, including forward collision warning, road departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and more. The only technologies that aren't standard are low-speed braking control and 360-degree parking sensors, which come on the EX-L and up. (Hint: Buy a CR-V hybrid and you get everything.)
The competition is getting tougher
Honda expects the CR-V to keep chugging along as the brand's biggest seller. And we see no signs of this sales momentum slowing down; the 2026 CR-V is as well-rounded and appealing as ever.
The only question that remains is: Will these small updates be enough to keep the CR-V fresh and competitive for years to come? There are a lot of great players in the small SUV space, including the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan. There's also a brand-new hybrid-only Toyota RAV4 on the horizon, which has the Honda's lunch money squarely in its sights. The CR-V is definitely the best it's ever been, but it might not be a benchmark for long.