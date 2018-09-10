  1. Home
08/20/2020
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Will Reportedly Use Shelby GT500 Engine
The Ford F-150 Raptor returns for 2022! Expect to see a coil-spring rear suspension and a supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500. Check out our early look at the newest version of Ford's off-road beast.

08/20/2020
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for August
Don't miss out on these special deals for August 2020. We've rounded up our top picks for low- and no-interest loans as well as cash offers. Whether you need a family SUV or a sturdy pickup truck, there's a way for everyone to save money.

08/18/2020
Second-Generation Nissan Rogue Sport Set to Debut Later This Year
Our first photos of a redesigned Rogue Sport has us excited about the future of Nissan's small SUV. Here's everything we know so far ahead of its expected reveal later this year.

08/18/2020
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Marries Bronco Styling With Crossover Road Manners
The redesigned Bronco is getting all the headlines. But we're also here to give a little love to the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Read our First Look to learn more about this Ford Escape-based small crossover SUV. How much off-road mojo will it really have?

08/17/2020
2021 Ram 1500 TRX's Hellcat Engine Obliterates the F-150 Raptor
The 2021 Ram 1500 brings the fight to Ford with the new 702-horsepower TRX. Read our First Look for more about this off-road-focused pickup truck driven by Ram's supercharged V8 Hellcat engine.

08/14/2020
Redesigned 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Expected to Debut Later This Year
We expect to see the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee unveiled later this year. Click to see our preview, which details the Grand Cherokee's new platform, expected powertrains and possible third row of seating.

