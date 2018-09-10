Car News
08/20/2020
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Will Reportedly Use Shelby GT500 Engine
The Ford F-150 Raptor returns for 2022! Expect to see a coil-spring rear suspension and a supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500. Check out our early look at the newest version of Ford's off-road beast.
08/20/2020
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for August
Don't miss out on these special deals for August 2020. We've rounded up our top picks for low- and no-interest loans as well as cash offers. Whether you need a family SUV or a sturdy pickup truck, there's a way for everyone to save money.
08/18/2020
Second-Generation Nissan Rogue Sport Set to Debut Later This Year
Our first photos of a redesigned Rogue Sport has us excited about the future of Nissan's small SUV. Here's everything we know so far ahead of its expected reveal later this year.
08/18/2020
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Marries Bronco Styling With Crossover Road Manners
The redesigned Bronco is getting all the headlines. But we're also here to give a little love to the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Read our First Look to learn more about this Ford Escape-based small crossover SUV. How much off-road mojo will it really have?
08/17/2020
2021 Ram 1500 TRX's Hellcat Engine Obliterates the F-150 Raptor
The 2021 Ram 1500 brings the fight to Ford with the new 702-horsepower TRX. Read our First Look for more about this off-road-focused pickup truck driven by Ram's supercharged V8 Hellcat engine.
First Impressions
