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Lexus NX vs. RX vs. TX vs. GX
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Lexus NX vs. RX vs. TX vs. GX

We compare the Lexus NX vs. RX, TX, and rugged GX to reveal the pros and cons of each.

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Matt and Alistair talk about the Honda Prelude vs. Ford Mustang vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Subaru BRZ. Then they review the Volvo XC60 and Toyota Crown Signia.

Matt and Alistair talk about the Honda Prelude vs. Ford Mustang vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata vs. Subaru BRZ. Then they review the Volvo XC60 and Toyota Crown Signia.

CarCast+Edmunds - Mercedes E-Class Diesel drive in Europe, Honda Civic Hybrid and new RAM TRX

CarCast+Edmunds - Mercedes E-Class Diesel drive in Europe, Honda Civic Hybrid and new RAM TRX

CarCast+Edmunds - Hyundai Palisade review, Mercedes E-Class wagon review and Porsche Macan EV long term test result.

CarCast+Edmunds - Hyundai Palisade review, Mercedes E-Class wagon review and Porsche Macan EV long term test result.

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