Volvo's New Seat Belts Will Adapt to Your Body

As a country, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says we’re doing a pretty good job at wearing our seat belts — the national use rate was 91.2% in 2024. And it probably helps that the NHTSA has widely publicized its Click It or Ticket campaign encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up. However, seat belts are not always ideal for every body size and shape, and they aren't always a great fit.

The lap belt and shoulder belt are supposed to be taut against the pelvis and diagonally across the rib cage to protect internal organs; a good fit is highly dependent on height, weight and seat position. Volvo now has an answer to that issue with a new multi-adaptive safety belt that not only adjusts to each passenger's body type but to traffic variations as well.

Volvo — the company that perfected the modern three-point safety belt way back in 1959 — will include these new seat belts on the upcoming all-electric EX60. The Superset technological building blocks that underpin the EX60 are what allow this safety belt tech to work.