Winning performance claims

The performance goals are convention-defying: 1.3 g of peak acceleration in second gear and 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds. Chevy is also targeting over 1 g of lateral and longitudinal acceleration at the same time — that's cornering and accelerating simultaneously. That's a key benefit of the extra traction of all-wheel drive when compared with the "normal" rear-wheel-drive ZR1.

Chevy's development team reckons that despite the increase in thrust, the extra traction and stability of all-wheel drive will make the X's performance more accessible to a broader range of drivers. New tech is also being promised, including a qualifying mode that maximizes everything for the ultimate lap time and a push-to-pass system that activates the electric motor in case the 1,064-hp gas engine doesn't have enough grunt to get the job done.

As I learned when I drove it on a track, the ZR1 already stops remarkably well, but the carbon brakes have been uprated for the ZR1X. The X features massive 16.5-inch rotors front and rear with, for the first time on a General Motors product, 10-piston calipers at the front. In other words, it should stop as well as it goes. Chevy's test drivers say they recorded 1.9 g of deceleration at the Nürburgring in Germany, which should really test the neck muscles of track day fanatics.