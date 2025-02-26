As the new-car market shows continued signs of recovery following supply strain from semiconductor chip shortages spurred by the pandemic, the used car market is now reliving that challenging past. With the inherent interconnectedness between new-vehicle sales and used vehicle inventory, it was only a matter of time before the used market would feel the repercussions of reduced new-car sales from three years ago. Unfortunately, that time is now.

The state of the used vehicle market in Q4 2024

Prices of 3-year-old used vehicles increased by 3.3% year over year to $29,710 on average in Q4 2024, up from $28,772. The rise in value is joined by slower turnover at used car dealerships: The average days to turn — the number of days a vehicle sits on a dealer lot before a sale — for used vehicles was 40 days, three days more than a year prior, according to Edmunds data. This minor increase in days to turn can be chalked up to seasonality, as the last five years have seen an average increase of nearly five days from Q3 to Q4.

In 2024, car shoppers experienced the trickle-down effects of discounts on stale new-car inventory pushing prices lower for the newest used vehicles. While this top-down pressure should continue into 2025, the relief in pricing will likely meet resistance in an even tighter supply of used vehicles after years of reduced new-car sales volumes, fewer off-lease units returning to the market and an aging trade-in population.

For used-car shoppers who have held off on a purchase with hopes of a more stable market and stronger discounts, 2025 could prove to be a challenging environment from both selection and pricing perspectives.

COVID-era new-car supply issues come back to bite used car sales in 2025