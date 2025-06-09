- The Optiq-V boasts 519 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque paired with standard AWD.
- The 85-kWh battery yields approximately 275 miles of range.
- Cadillac touts a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time.
2026 Cadillac Optiq-V First Look: 519 Horsepower and 3.5 Seconds to 60 MPH
Caddy juices up its little guy, and we like what we're seeing
With 219 horsepower over the standard Optiq, Cadillac claims that its new Optiq-V can hit 60 mph in a launch-control-enabled 3.5 seconds. Output totals are up to 519 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque on this mighty mini ute. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard, and you'll have your choice of all-season or summer tires.
Supporting this performance is an 85-kWh battery, the same size fitted to the standard Optiq. Cadillac estimates the V will travel 275 miles on a full charge, which is about 25 miles less than the standard Optiq.
V-Mode lets drivers save performance-focused settings, giving them quicker access to their preferred drive configurations. Competitive mode provides a variety of traction control settings. The V's standard wheels are 21 inches, and they house either blue or red Brembo brake calipers up front.
Performance is important, of course, but the Optiq-V is also outfitted with most of the brand's latest tech, including standard Super Cruise, Caddy's hands-free driving system. A 33-inch LED display that sweeps across most of the dash makes up both the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. Other standard driver aids include adaptive cruise control, blind-zone steering assist, a parking assistance system, forward collision alert, and more. A Google-based operating system includes Google Assistant and Google Maps. A 19-speaker AKG audio system is also standard.
Practicality was a priority with the Optiq-V, which is the first GM vehicle to use a NACS (North American Charging Standard) charge port, enabling it to recharge on Tesla Superchargers without an adapter. Cadillac's testing shows that the Optiq-V will add up to 70 miles in 10 minutes of DC fast charging — this is likely in perfect weather conditions, however.
Unique styling updates to the Optiq-V include a proprietary nose with a V-pattern mesh in the lower grille, a gloss-black splitter and body-colored trim. A carbon fiber front splitter, rear diffuser and spoiler are optionally available.
The Optiq V will start at $68,795, including destination, and should be at dealers this fall.