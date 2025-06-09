2026 Cadillac Optiq-V First Look: 519 Horsepower and 3.5 Seconds to 60 MPH

With 219 horsepower over the standard Optiq, Cadillac claims that its new Optiq-V can hit 60 mph in a launch-control-enabled 3.5 seconds. Output totals are up to 519 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque on this mighty mini ute. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard, and you'll have your choice of all-season or summer tires.

Supporting this performance is an 85-kWh battery, the same size fitted to the standard Optiq. Cadillac estimates the V will travel 275 miles on a full charge, which is about 25 miles less than the standard Optiq.