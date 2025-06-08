Hitting the track

We've tested dozens of Porsches over the years, and if you scan through the numbers, there's a general trend of the vehicles overperforming relative to what Porsche advertises. That goes for everything from 0 to 60 mph times for the 911 to all-electric range for the Taycan. That trend continues with the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

At the Edmunds test track, the Panamera clocked a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds, slightly quicker than Porsche's estimate. It was also 0.2 second quicker than the last-generation Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and 0.1 second quicker than another performance plug-in, the BMW XM. It hit the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds at 110.7 mph, slightly quicker and faster than before. Those times are repeatable, too, thanks to the launch control system that comes standard on this car.