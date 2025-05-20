2026 Toyota RAV4 Revealed: America's Best-Selling Car Goes Hybrid-Only

Major interior upgrades

The RAV4's instrument cluster is now fully digital and now measures 12.3 inches. It also uses a completely new design — nothing like what you've maybe seen in the Camry, Prius or Grand Highlander. It can display a vast array of usable information and is where you monitor things like the safety warnings and adjust the adaptive cruise control.

The other big change is the center display, which is better integrated into the design of the dashboard. A 10.5-inch infotainment screen is standard, but higher trims get a larger 12.9-inch display. There's a brand-new multimedia system built in, with multiple pages that can show a wide array of car info. There are also dedicated buttons for key features and a home icon to take you back to the main screen whenever you need to.

There's one small issue, though: The vast majority of the climate controls have been moved into the screen. The last RAV4 had knobs and buttons, but the new car only has buttons for the temperature and the defrosters. The rest of the climate controls — fan speed, A/C, heated seats, heated wheel and more — have all been moved into a dedicated climate control display in the center screen.