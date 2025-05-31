Tested: The 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric Does Its Badge Justice

Getting into the aforementioned launch control is relatively easy. As our test driver explains, "Select either Sport or Sport Plus driving mode, hold the brake pedal down, mash the throttle, wait for the launch control message to appear on the dash and let it fly. Doing that shaves about half a second off the already fast time, and the Macan Turbo picks up even more steam."

Our tester adds, "Other EVs can go quicker still, but the Macan's compact dimensions and general lack of theater make the speed just a bit more shocking. Even with all this power, all-wheel drive and our test car's super-sticky tires, traction was never an issue; the Macan Turbo simply goes. Power is wonderfully linear and never seems to taper off considerably, even over 100 mph. Unlike the Porsche Taycan, which uses a two-speed gearbox, the Macan Turbo sticks with the more conventional (for an EV) single-speed unit."

Tires make a big difference

Our test vehicle was equipped with the optional "Performance Summer Tires for 22-inch wheels" option, which in our case were Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires with a ridiculously low treadwear rating of 80. This number refers to the tire's expected durability, or how long it will last. The higher the number, the longer it should last. For context, a common treadwear for an SUV is usually over 500, whereas an ultra-high-performance summer tire, like a Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, is 200. The Macan's tires are 80, meaning they should last less than half as long as those Michelins, especially if you use them as their manufacturer intended. In short, these tires are sticky and deliver a ton of grip.