Sluggishness aside, the EV4 is nice to drive and I can see it appealing to a lot of EV buyers. It has great noise insulation from the outside world and silky-smooth power delivery that makes commuting a relaxing experience. I still think Kia has the best one-pedal driving mode in the industry, which includes three settings to control just how much you want the car to slow down on its own before you need to hit the brake pedal.

The EV4's interior is also really nice. While the sedan's wheelbase is just slightly shorter than a Tesla Model 3’s, the cabin space is impressive by comparison. In the rear seat especially, there is stellar legroom for tall passengers, and no curved roofline to impede on headroom. For a compact sedan like this, there's a lot more room to spread out than you might think. You'll be a lot more comfortable in the EV4's back seat than a Model 3 or Polestar 2.

Kia uses a variety of fun materials and colors to give the EV4's some pizzazz. My test car has a lovely cream and dark brown combination that looks elegant — Tesla could learn a thing or two from this. And praise be, Kia brought over the excellent headrests that we love so much in the EV9.