2026 Kia EV4 First Drive Review: Tesla Defectors Look Here
While its price is still unknown, Kia's new EV4 sedan has big potential
Kia's been filling up the larger end of its EV lineup with vehicles like the EV6 and EV9 SUVs. Now, the company is shifting its focus to more affordable options, starting with the 2026 Kia EV4 (and, of course, the EV3, a vehicle whose U.S. future is very much TBD).
This funky-looking sedan will serve as Kia's alternative to the Tesla Model 3 when it goes on sale early next year. After spending some time behind the wheel, I think that the EV4 is a worthwhile option for anyone looking to buy a new electric sedan.
The price really matters
Price is the one big unknown with the EV4. There are probably a few reasons why Kia has yet to determine the EV4’s price, starting with the fact that it won’t go on sale in the U.S. until early 2026. On top of that, there's the ever-complex and ever-changing topic of automotive tariffs, which the EV4 will almost certainly face because it will be built in South Korea. Kia has not announced price increases on its other models due to tariffs, but who knows how the economic landscape will look eight months from now.
Production in South Korea also means that the EV4 will not benefit from any U.S. federal tax incentives. With all the tax incentives accounted for, you can get a Tesla Model 3 for just under $35,000. Kia can’t stray too far north of that price tag if it wants the EV4 to be competitive. I really hope Kia manages to get this thing under $40,000.
The EV4 is different than other Kia electric models
As part of its effort to keep the EV4 more attainable, it has some key differences compared to its more expensive siblings. For starters, it has less battery capacity than the EV6, with a 58.3-kWh pack standard and a 81.4-kWh pack on the long-range model. Kia estimates 235 miles of range for the former, and up to 335 miles for the larger.
The EV4 also uses 400-volt electrical architecture, which is different from the more advanced 800-volt system used by the EV6 and EV9. That means the EV4's charging times are a bit slower; filling the battery from 10% to 80% should take roughly 30 minutes on a Level 3 fast charger, and with a standard NACS port, you can do so at Tesla Superchargers without an adapter.
Finally, the EV4 sends its power to the front wheels only. There will be all-wheel-drive versions coming later on, but not when this EV first goes on sale. The single motor on the front axle produces 201 horsepower, and while Kia doesn't quote an official 0-60 mph time, I can tell you this thing isn't exactly quick.
On top of that, while driving around Seoul, South Korea, the instant torque from the electric motor overwhelms the front wheels, making it a bit unruly under hard acceleration. The front of the car also lifts and drops quite dramatically, mostly due to the very relaxed suspension setup of this Korean-spec model. I look forward to driving an AWD version at some point in the future, as well as one tuned for U.S. buyers.
Sluggishness aside, the EV4 is nice to drive and I can see it appealing to a lot of EV buyers. It has great noise insulation from the outside world and silky-smooth power delivery that makes commuting a relaxing experience. I still think Kia has the best one-pedal driving mode in the industry, which includes three settings to control just how much you want the car to slow down on its own before you need to hit the brake pedal.
The EV4's interior is also really nice. While the sedan's wheelbase is just slightly shorter than a Tesla Model 3’s, the cabin space is impressive by comparison. In the rear seat especially, there is stellar legroom for tall passengers, and no curved roofline to impede on headroom. For a compact sedan like this, there's a lot more room to spread out than you might think. You'll be a lot more comfortable in the EV4's back seat than a Model 3 or Polestar 2.
Kia uses a variety of fun materials and colors to give the EV4's some pizzazz. My test car has a lovely cream and dark brown combination that looks elegant — Tesla could learn a thing or two from this. And praise be, Kia brought over the excellent headrests that we love so much in the EV9.
The EV4's side-by-side gauge and infotainment screen setup is a lot like what you'll find in other Kia models, and it's an interface that I like a lot. Apple CarPlay fires up without a hitch and there's no hassle switching between it and the native navigation system. Kia's tech suite continues to be one of the best.
Will it succeed?
The EV4 won’t blow your mind with outright performance or handling, but it successfully achieves all of the basics that an entry-level EV should. This is a comfortable, spacious commuter with the right amount of technology, decent charging speeds and good driving range.
That said, the EV4’s success really does hinge on how much it will cost when it arrives in the U.S. and, of course, whether or not people appreciate its oddball styling. Assuming those two things swing in the brand’s favor, then this could be another big win for Kia's EV lineup.