What New Car Fees Should You Pay?

Vehicle registration fee: This is the amount the state charges to register a new vehicle, assign a title (legal proof of ownership) and cover the cost of license plates. The dealer provides this service for you, saving you a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Usually, the more expensive the car is, or the more it weighs, the higher the registration fee.

Sales tax: Sales tax on a new vehicle can take people by surprise. For example, a 9% sales tax on a $30,000 car is $2,700. Cities and counties frequently add their own tax on top of the state tax, so the amount you pay can vary within a state. We've listed the "maximum sales tax" rate here, but note that the sales tax on vehicles sometimes varies from the state's usual sales tax rate. You could pay more or less than what's shown here depending on your city, state or county.

Documentation fee: Dealerships charge car buyers a documentation fee, or "doc fee," to cover the cost of preparing and filing the sales contract and other paperwork. In some states, the doc fee is limited by state law. In other states, the doc fees are unregulated. Dealerships may sell a vehicle at an attractive price but then add a high doc fee to the contract.

Review the chart below to see how your state handles doc fees. If your state does not limit doc fees, find out early in the buying process what the dealership charges. If the doc fee is substantially higher than your state's median, which is listed in the chart, negotiate the car's price more aggressively to offset this fee. And keep in mind that dealers also charge sales tax on the doc fee.

The estimated median doc fees that dealers charge in each state is based on data Edmunds has collected from thousands of dealers nationwide. We've taken the data provided by those dealers, calculated a median fee, and rounded it up or down to the nearest $5. When you go car shopping, these estimates are a valuable guide to determine if a dealership is charging close to the typical doc fee in your state.

Remember that the doc fee is just one factor affecting your shopping experience and your choice of a dealership. For example, if a salesperson is giving you especially good customer service, then a higher doc fee might be acceptable to you. And if a dealership is giving you a very low purchase price, it might still result in a net savings for you, even after the higher doc fee.