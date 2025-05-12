For Merc's SL roadster, the Maybach zhuzhing starts with a few design tweaks to the front and rear fascias, plus a smattering of Maybach logos in the lower grille, on the folding soft top and even painted into the multilayer black hood. I've heard the look described as everything from appealing to appalling; it's like a Louis Vuitton purse.

For the moment, two colorways are available — Red Ambience and White Ambience — though Maybach will soon expand the SL's palette to include some 50 hues from Mercedes' Manufaktur personalization department. Right now, all you have to choose is whether or not you want those Maybach logos in the black hood, and if you want to stick with the standard multispoke wheels (you don't) or swap 'em out for big, chunky chrome monoblocks (the correct spec).

Every Maybach SL, regardless of exterior color, comes with a white interior so crisp and bright it'll make your dentist proud. Do make sure you wipe off your shoes before they touch the plush white carpeting, and maybe don't wear overdyed denim if you're particularly prone to butt sweat on hot days. Unique quilted stitching adorns the seats, which have more padding and support than the standard SL's. Nestled behind you, there's a sculpted panel that goes over the SL's rear seat compartment, creating a nice cubby for your belongings, which will definitely be tossed around should you decide to attack corners with gusto.