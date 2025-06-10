The dealership's inspection did not reveal anything else wrong with our Charger. Our service invoice stated: "We drove the vehicle, and [the field engineer] was not able to duplicate the customer's concern. The vehicle is performing to factory spec."

Dodge's engineers subsequently examined the onboard data from our Charger. They noticed a couple of faults that they believe led to the trigger of Drive by Brake. The most pertinent one is P3034 for "internal control module drive torque calculator performance fault." They believe that, through their own internal testing, this was ultimately a false fault. That means that the vehicle thought it had a problem when there really wasn't one. After I parked the vehicle, turned it off and turned it back on, it ran its normal diagnostic and identified that there was no longer a problem.

Is it unintended acceleration or unexpected acceleration?

What Dodge says makes sense, I suppose. But what was missing — and Dodge's reps agreed with this — is that there were no helpful on-screen notifications of what Drive by Brake is or what the driver is expected to do. It's not listed in the owner's manual, and it's certainly not common knowledge. I did a Google search for "Stellantis drive by brake" and the only results were recent articles or forum discussions regarding our original article.

Dodge says I experienced "unexpected" acceleration in our Charger. But considering that our Charger wasn't telling me what it was doing, and I certainly wasn't pressing on the accelerator pedal, originally calling it unintended still seems like a valid description.