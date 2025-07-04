Finally, we have the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This fifth generation has been around since 2021, meaning that we expect a midcycle refresh at some point. For now, you’ll get the 3.6-liter V6 engine with 293 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the pavement, the Grand Cherokee is not quite as refined as the Passport, but it’s way smoother than the 4Runner. We wish the steering were a bit more accurate, but the Jeep can tow up to 6,200 pounds. Adaptive cruise control is standard, but if you want lane centering, you’ll need to add a nearly $3,000 package. While the Grand Cherokee is the only SUV here that offers a hands-free/eyes-up driving assistant, ticking that $3,000 option box adds all the packages, so your final cost is an extra $9,600 or so.

Inside, the Grand Cherokee leans into luxury much more than the other two SUVs here. Leather is standard on this trim, and you can even get massaging front seats if you want. Keep in mind that the copious amount of piano black trim only looks good until you start touching it. Then the fingerprint smudges and scratches just look cheap. The rear seats are pretty firm, and it seems like the high floor forces knees to forehead just a bit. A 10.1-inch touchscreen does a great job with infotainment duties, coupled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the McIntosh sound system is the best of the three to boot.

And then of course, there is the biggest factor of all: the price. In the trim, the Passport beat the cost of the other two by at least $6,000, showing its impressive value for the money. The 4Runner gobsmacked us with its nearly $63,000 sticker price — for that kind of money, it should ride like a dream and it just doesn’t. The Jeep is only slightly more affordable than the 4Runner, coming in just under $60,000