  • The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a new three-row electric SUV that will sit at the top of the brand's extensive lineup.
  • The Ioniq 9 will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive and come with up to 422 horsepower and 335 miles of range.
  • Starting at about $60,000, this is one of the better values in the three-row EV segment.

Hyundai’s EV lineup just got bigger with the 2026 Ioniq 9. The family-size three-row SUV is now on sale, aiming to capture buyers who need more space than what the wildly popular Ioniq 5 offers but don't want to pony up for a more expensive Rivian R1S or Volvo EX90. This is a flagship SUV done right.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 front

A similar story with all the right parts

The Ioniq 9 is closely related to the Kia EV9, a vehicle we've driven extensively in our One-Year Road Test program. To put it plainly: We love the EV9. It's a two-time Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV winner, after all.

The Ioniq 9 mirrors some of the Kia’s best attributes, including solid EV range and impressive charging speeds. There are multiple powertrain setups to choose from, starting with the rear-wheel-drive S trim, which uses a single motor to produce 215 horsepower and has an EPA-estimated range of 335 miles. Next up are the all-wheel-drive SE and SEL models, both of which make a more robust 303 hp and get 320 miles. Finally, the Limited and Calligraphy trims also have all-wheel drive but upgrade power to 422 hp and drop the range to 311 miles. As is often the case with Hyundai, the best mix of value and performance is probably in the middle of the lineup with the SEL.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 wheel

Every Ioniq 9 will come with a NACS charging port, allowing access to Tesla's Supercharger network. If you prefer to use Electrify America or other charging stations, Hyundai includes a CCS Level 3 adapter with the car. Best-case scenario with charging is 10% to 80% in 24 minutes, though a Supercharger will take longer at a Hyundai-estimated 41 minutes. 

Hyundai will include plug-and-charge capability with the Ioniq 9 at most chargers, allowing you to simply connect the vehicle and have it charge your pre-set-up account. Owners will be able to see a list of chargers in their area or on a road trip through the Hyundai app, with the car showing them the best available option.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 wheel

Premium trimmings at a premium price

At almost $80,000 including destination, the loaded Ioniq 9 Calligraphy SUV is not cheap by any stretch, but it feels and drives like a luxury car, making the cost an easier pill to swallow.

The Calligraphy's interior is packed to the brim with comfort and convenience features for the front passengers. Heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel and a lounge function that kicks up a front footrest for when you’re parked are all part of this trim level. The only questionable choice is limiting the massage function to the driver’s seat; in my experience, that has never made a passenger happy.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 screen

Also present are dual 12.3-inch displays that are becoming ubiquitous throughout Hyundai's lineup. This setup offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a much-improved software experience for Hyundai's native multimedia system. The touchscreen is responsive, and the curve toward the driver makes everything easy to access.

Second-row folks get the same luxurious experience, save the massage function. The captain’s chairs are power-adjustable, so it’s easy to spread out and get comfy, or slide forward to provide a little extra room for those in the way back. Speaking of the third row, it's comfortable enough for adults but is better suited for kids on long journeys. Still, there's a good amount of room in all of the Ioniq's six seats. If you need to bring along one more person, a seven-seat configuration is available on lower trim levels.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 rear interior

Hyundai took specific steps to keep the Ioniq 9 as quiet as possible inside. There's insulation in the tires to absorb road noise and the windows have laminated glass. It absolutely works — this is one of the quietest EVs I've ever driven. Even on the highway with heavy rain coming down, the only disturbance is the light sound of raindrops hitting the windshield.

Driving the Ioniq 9 Calligraphy

Driving the Ioniq 9 is a nonevent, and I mean that in the best way possible. It’s smooth, it’s comfortable and the 422-hp Calligraphy version is seriously quick. Power comes on strong with sharp and direct acceleration. Hyundai claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds for this model. And wouldn’t ya know it, that’s exactly what our team recorded while testing its corporate cousin, the Kia EV9 GT-Line. 

Like with every other Hyundai EV I’ve driven, the regenerative braking is integrated super well. There are four levels to choose from, letting you turn it off and use the brake pedal or crank it all the way up and come to a stop without touching the brakes. 

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 third row

Hyundai also nailed the ride quality on this SUV. The Calligraphy rides on 21-inch wheels, but the tires have a decent amount of sidewall for better cushioning. This, alongside great suspension tuning, means that the Ioniq 9 has a wonderfully soft ride, but it still feels connected to the road. It’s on par with luxury electric SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Gotta pay for flagship style

While the three-row electric SUV segment continues to grow, most of the vehicles are still priced relatively high. The Ioniq 9 starts at just over $60,000 for the base rear-wheel-drive model. Pricing extends all the way up to about $78,000 for the fully loaded Calligraphy. Obviously, a nearly $80,000 Hyundai won’t be well received by everyone, but for those serious about an electric three-row, this is actually a decent value. And it qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax incentive, which might not be around in the future.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 pair

Volvo’s comparable EX90 starts at over $80,000, while the Rivian R1S asks about $77,000, and both of those vehicles can stretch past $100,000 with all the option boxes checked. The best price comparison is, no surprise here, the EV9. It undercuts the Hyundai by a few thousand dollars on the base end but is about the same price when you get to more highly equipped trims. Between the two, I am partial to the EV9’s looks, but the Hyundai’s futuristic design will certainly appeal to plenty of buyers.

Hyundai has created a very appealing electric SUV in the Ioniq 9. It provides great space for families and a comfortable driving experience. If you're set on buying electric and need something this large, you have every reason to give the Ioniq 9 a chance.

