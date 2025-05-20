A similar story with all the right parts

The Ioniq 9 is closely related to the Kia EV9, a vehicle we've driven extensively in our One-Year Road Test program. To put it plainly: We love the EV9. It's a two-time Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV winner, after all.

The Ioniq 9 mirrors some of the Kia’s best attributes, including solid EV range and impressive charging speeds. There are multiple powertrain setups to choose from, starting with the rear-wheel-drive S trim, which uses a single motor to produce 215 horsepower and has an EPA-estimated range of 335 miles. Next up are the all-wheel-drive SE and SEL models, both of which make a more robust 303 hp and get 320 miles. Finally, the Limited and Calligraphy trims also have all-wheel drive but upgrade power to 422 hp and drop the range to 311 miles. As is often the case with Hyundai, the best mix of value and performance is probably in the middle of the lineup with the SEL.