10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.

By Mark Takahashi

TRACK TESTED: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Isn't What We Expected

Dec 6, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

We took the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance edition to the test track. While we were impressed with the Mach-E's braking and handling, it left us wanting when it comes to raw acceleration.

By Reese Counts

New Spy Photos Reveal VW ID.Buzz-killer

Dec 6, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000

Fans of the original VW Type 2 expect an electric revival of the classic beach Bus in the new 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Spy photos suggest it’s more suited to shuttling people to an airport.

By Christian Wardlaw

Nissan's Electric Push Includes 15 EVs by 2030

Dec 1, 2021 12:30 AM GMT+0000

Some of Nissan’s new EV concepts include the "Hang-Out," "Chill-Out" and "Surf-Out." Sounds like a pretty good time to us.

By Nick Yekikian

The Polestar Precept Will Become the Polestar 5 by 2024

Nov 23, 2021 10:30 PM GMT+0000

The Polestar Precept was a sultry-looking sedan from the Swedish EV maker, but it was just a concept. The 2024 Polestar 5 is that concept turned into reality.

By Nick Yekikian

Vietnam's VinFast Wants a Big Piece of the EV Pie

Nov 19, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2023 VinFast VF e35 and 2023 VinFast VF e36 are new electric SUVs from Vietnam and are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. market by the end of 2022. Here's what we know so far.

By Christian Wardlaw

Will the 2022 Fisker Ocean Be an Electric SUV for the Masses?

Nov 17, 2021 6:30 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Fisker Ocean is an intriguing new electric SUV that aims to beat Tesla at its own game. Read our First Look for more about this coming EV crossover, which boasts an eco-friendly cabin and impressive numbers like an estimated 350 miles of range or a sub-$40,000 starting price.

By Travis Langness

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Is Toyota's First Long-Range Electric Vehicle

Nov 17, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is Toyota's first long-range electric vehicle. Its modest power output is underwhelming in a world with high-octane EVs, but range is good.

By Cameron Rogers

The New 2023 Nissan Ariya All-Electric SUV Starts at $47,125 and Delivers Up to 300 Miles of Range

Nov 17, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2023 Ariya all-electric SUV marks a new direction for Nissan.

By Mark Takahashi

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem

Nov 15, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Our official test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed some troubling limitations for enthusiasts despite the impressive numbers. Read on to see what we discovered in a comparison between the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.

By Ryan ZumMallen

TESTED: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sets New Edmunds EV Range Record

Nov 12, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 350 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the first modern Mercedes production EV fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: We Tested the 2022 Rivian R1T and It's the Quickest and Best-Handling Truck Ever

Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds has the first independent test of the all-new, all-electric Rivian R1T Launch Edition truck. We ran the R1T through our usual battery of tests to measure just how well it accelerates, brakes and handles on paved roads. Our test vehicle features four electric motors, one per wheel, packing a combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. Want to know how it did? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan

REAL-WORLD TEST: 2022 Rivian R1T Beats EPA Range by 3 Miles, but With Epic Inefficiency

Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Rivian R1T to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 314 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the first all-electric production truck fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

TRACK TESTED: The 2021 Karma GS-6 Is Reborn Once Again

Nov 3, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2021 Karma GS-6 is ye olde Fisker Karma reborn once again, this time with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain borrowed from the Revero GT and price tag that's about $40K lower. Can the latest Karma incarnation lay it down at the test track? We hooked up our equipment to find out.

By Reese Counts

The Bizarrely Named Toyota bZ4X Finally Has a Range Estimate and Official Specs

Oct 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Toyota’s new bZ4X electric vehicle now has a full set of specs to accompany its wild looks and strange name.

By Nick Yekikian

