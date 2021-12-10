Edmunds has the first independent test of the all-new, all-electric Rivian R1T Launch Edition truck. We ran the R1T through our usual battery of tests to measure just how well it accelerates, brakes and handles on paved roads. Our test vehicle features four electric motors, one per wheel, packing a combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. Want to know how it did? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan