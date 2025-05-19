- The Infiniti QX60 adds a Sport trim for 2026.
- Inside, there's new Google Built-In tech and a slick Klipsch stereo.
- Pricing is TBD, but the QX60 is expected to go on sale this summer.
2026 Infiniti QX60 Gains Google Built-In Tech and a Bangin' Stereo
Infiniti's midsize SUV gets ever so slightly more appealing
The Infiniti QX60 isn't a super-hot product as far as midsize luxury SUVs go, but a slew of changes for the 2026 model year nevertheless aim to give this crossover greater appeal. The headline update is a new QX60 Sport grate that combines a unique front-end treatment with blacked-out exterior trim and 20-inch wheels, while other QX60 models benefit from Google Built-In and ProPilot Assist 2.1 hands-free highway driving tech.
Infiniti will offer the QX60 in Pure, Luxe, Sport and Autograph trim levels, all of which ride on 20-inch wheels, killing off the puny 18s that were previously standard on the base model. Across the board, every QX60 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque as well as a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.
Inside, a pair of 12.3-inch displays span the dashboard, with the right one housing an updated multimedia system with the Google Built-In suite. Standard on all QX60 trims, this software uses Google Maps for navigation, as well as Google Assistant voice commands. We've used this tech in other vehicles, and we expect it to be just as helpful in the QX60.
Another feature brought down from the full-size Infiniti QX80 SUV is a Klipsch premium audio system. A 16-speaker setup is standard on Luxe and Sport trims, while the top-of-the-line QX60 Autograph gets a 20-speaker setup, including those awesome headrest-mounted speakers.
ProPilot Assist 2.1 is Infiniti's name for its latest hands-free highway driving assistant, though it's only available on the QX60 Autograph. Luxe and Sport models get the standard ProPilot Assist function with adaptive cruise control that doesn't allow for full hands-off driving. A 3D surround-view camera system is also standard on all but the base Pure trim.
Look for the 2026 Infiniti QX60 to arrive this summer. Pricing isn't available just yet, but the current SUV starts around $50,000, and we don't expect a major hike for the updated 2026 version.