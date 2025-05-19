2026 Infiniti QX60 Gains Google Built-In Tech and a Bangin' Stereo

Infiniti will offer the QX60 in Pure, Luxe, Sport and Autograph trim levels, all of which ride on 20-inch wheels, killing off the puny 18s that were previously standard on the base model. Across the board, every QX60 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque as well as a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

Inside, a pair of 12.3-inch displays span the dashboard, with the right one housing an updated multimedia system with the Google Built-In suite. Standard on all QX60 trims, this software uses Google Maps for navigation, as well as Google Assistant voice commands. We've used this tech in other vehicles, and we expect it to be just as helpful in the QX60.

Another feature brought down from the full-size Infiniti QX80 SUV is a Klipsch premium audio system. A 16-speaker setup is standard on Luxe and Sport trims, while the top-of-the-line QX60 Autograph gets a 20-speaker setup, including those awesome headrest-mounted speakers.