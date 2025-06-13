- The Tesla Model S and Model X just got small refreshes.
- The Model S now has up to 410 miles of range (5 more than before).
- Both cars get interiors similar to what we've seen in the Model 3 and Model Y.
New Tesla Model S and Model X Cost More but Are Mostly the Same
The Model S and Model X have small tweaks here and there, but this far from the biggest change Tesla's ever made
It's clear Tesla no longer considers the Model S and Model X to be its flagship products. The brand just introduced a refresh for its big sedan and big SUV, and the changes are minimal. In fact, they mostly cherry-pick what we've seen from the Model 3 and Model Y, which sell in far greater numbers and get the bulk of attention from the brand's engineers.
What's new with the Model S and Model X?
The biggest changes? Price hikes. All versions of the S and X are now $5,000 more than before. We break it down below.
- Model S Long Range: $86,630
- Model S Plaid: $101,630
- Model X All-Wheel Drive: $91,630
- Model X Plaid: $106,630
The rest of the changes are varied, but most of them are minor. Most trims of the S and X look exactly the same as before on the outside, aside from the Model S Plaid, which has new bodywork that has been "optimized for high-speed stability," according to Tesla. Right.
The Model S Long Range also gets 410 miles of range (5 more than before), and that's likely down to the new 19-inch wheel design, which is supposedly more aerodynamic and therefore more efficient. All cars get reworked suspensions that Tesla claims makes the ride smoother. The cars' interiors should also be quieter, and with less road and wind noise coming through thanks to a more effective active noise-cancelling system.
Both cars also get a slightly reworked interiors with some new ambient lighting strips along the doors and dash. Also, the lights in the footwell and door pockets can change colors. There's a new front-facing camera on the front bumper which should help with Tesla's still lidar-less suite of driver aids. Adaptive driving beams are also now available on the Model S and X, which can blank out sections of the LED matrix so you don't blind oncoming drivers.
The Model X gets a new Frost Blue paint option (for $2,500) and slightly more cargo space for a total of 94.5 cubic feet with all the seats down (2.5 more than before). Tesla says there's more room for third-row occupants, though the company didn't elaborate beyond that.
All in, the changes are minor. The charging speeds stay the same, and the yoke — which was once standard on the Model S — has been removed from the base cars entirely, and is now an option only on the Model S Plaid.
Tesla hasn't given up on its biggest cars, but it's certainly giving them less love than ever before. Interested parties can go to Tesla's website and order the refreshed versions of both models starting today.