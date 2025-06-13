New Tesla Model S and Model X Cost More but Are Mostly the Same

What's new with the Model S and Model X?

The biggest changes? Price hikes. All versions of the S and X are now $5,000 more than before. We break it down below.

Model S Long Range: $86,630

Model S Plaid: $101,630

Model X All-Wheel Drive: $91,630

Model X Plaid: $106,630

The rest of the changes are varied, but most of them are minor. Most trims of the S and X look exactly the same as before on the outside, aside from the Model S Plaid, which has new bodywork that has been "optimized for high-speed stability," according to Tesla. Right.

The Model S Long Range also gets 410 miles of range (5 more than before), and that's likely down to the new 19-inch wheel design, which is supposedly more aerodynamic and therefore more efficient. All cars get reworked suspensions that Tesla claims makes the ride smoother. The cars' interiors should also be quieter, and with less road and wind noise coming through thanks to a more effective active noise-cancelling system.