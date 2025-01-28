2026 Toyota RAV4: Everything We Know

2026 Toyota RAV4: Bringing boxy back?

Curves? Out. Boxes? In. That seems to be the trend among SUVs — everyone wants to be the Land Rover Defender. The RAV4's windshield appears more upright than before and there's noticeably less of a slope in the back. That could improve cargo space, though the RAV4 is already a standout in that category.

The RAV4's taillights also appear to be split out wide, another popular trend. And the slim, long taillights have been replaced by a boxier, squared-off appearance.

Up front, the headlights and grille are reminiscent of the Toyota Crown. The long lightbar at the top of the grille is consistent with the design language we've seen in other recently restyled Toyotas.