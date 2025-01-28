- The new Toyota RAV4 is coming soon.
- New spy shots show off the compact SUV's boxy design.
- We expect the new RAV4 to be hybrid-only.
2026 Toyota RAV4: Everything We Know
The new RAV4 looks boxier and is expected to be hybrid-only
The Toyota RAV4 will finally be redesigned for the 2026 model year and is expected to debut later in 2025. Spy photographers recently caught the new compact SUV testing in Detroit, flaunting its new shape.
The RAV4 is the best-selling non-pickup in the United States, clearing 475,000 models in 2024. Naturally, Toyota would like to keep it that way.
2026 Toyota RAV4: Bringing boxy back?
Curves? Out. Boxes? In. That seems to be the trend among SUVs — everyone wants to be the Land Rover Defender. The RAV4's windshield appears more upright than before and there's noticeably less of a slope in the back. That could improve cargo space, though the RAV4 is already a standout in that category.
The RAV4's taillights also appear to be split out wide, another popular trend. And the slim, long taillights have been replaced by a boxier, squared-off appearance.
Up front, the headlights and grille are reminiscent of the Toyota Crown. The long lightbar at the top of the grille is consistent with the design language we've seen in other recently restyled Toyotas.
We expect the RAV4 to be hybrid-only
Perhaps the biggest change, albeit one you won't be able to see, is the Toyota RAV4's powertrain lineup. We expect the RAV4 to be offered as a hybrid only, with a plug-in hybrid offered alongside a traditional hybrid powertrain.
The current RAV4 hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 39 mpg in combined driving, a sizable upgrade over the standard model's max of 30 mpg combined. Not to be outdone, the RAV4 plug-in hybrid can go an EPA-estimated 42 miles on a full charge.
We also expect the RAV4 to get an updated interior, with more modern technology along with a revised design. When we get more information about the 2026 Toyota RAV4, we'll bring it to you.
Photos by KGP Photography