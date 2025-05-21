Hyundai offering a luxury trim might seem a little incongruous considering the same company has a legitimate luxury brand known as Genesis. However, Hyundai isn't alone in this. Think about the Chevy Tahoe and its High Country trim, which offers a ton of luxury features even though the mechanically similar Cadillac Escalade exists. It's because the brands appeal to different kinds of buyers, and along the same lines, some Hyundai shoppers would never think of shopping at a Genesis store. It also lets those who have fallen in love with the Santa Fe's blocky styling get a few extra bells and whistles.

What does the Calligraphy add?

Our Santa Fe cost us $51,425 with the $1,415 destination charge included, with the only options being the $1,000 matte-finish paint job and $210 carpeted floor mats. Opting for the Calligraphy gets you Nappa leather seats, which are softer than the regular leather you get in a Santa Fe Limited, and they feature eight-way adjustability for the passenger. There's also a "relaxation" setting for the driver and front passenger, which reclines and adjusts the seat into an optimal napping position when you're parked. You also get two wireless charging pads instead of one, a head-up display on the windshield, two-tone leather on the steering wheel, a faux suede headliner, and a more advanced driver assist system. In the rear, the second row gets a pair of ultra-comfy captain's chairs instead of the three-across bench in the rest of the lineup.