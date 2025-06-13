Our BMW i5 M60 Remains a Winner

​​Romans again: "I had my teenage daughter in the car with me recently and I did a short demo. I whipped around a turn, planted the pedal once the front wheels were pointed straight and kept it going to a speed I won't mention here. After I left off, she remarked, 'Wow! It's so quiet, and it just whooshes.' She paused, and added, 'It's like an assassin. It's just there and gone before you know it.'"

The i5's range impressed us; over the course of a year, we saw an average of 248 miles per charge, which beats the EPA's estimate of 240 miles. When we ran the i5 on the Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw an even better result: 256 miles. Sure, we'd have liked that number to be higher overall, but it was great to see our car continuously outperform the EPA's rating.

The i5 was also super-duper quiet. How quiet? Romans chimed in: "Quiet as a mouse? Quiet as a tomb? Quiet as a mouse in a tomb for mute librarians? Whatever, it's quiet. I looked up our sound decibel test numbers on our i5. It was a little quieter at standstill than a gas-powered Mercedes E-Class, which makes sense because it's electric. The two luxury sedans had similar measurements when driving at 70 mph (65.5 db for the i5 compared to 62.6 db for the E-Class). Point is, it's very quiet, and that makes it easy to hold a conversation with your passenger or enjoy the details of your music."