Is The Slate Truck Worth It? How The Competition Stacks Up

What competitor trucks offer for under $30,000

There are other trucks that you can get for similar money. Both the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have starting prices right at the $30,000 mark. For that you get more typical in-car goodies like screens, sound systems (albeit not the highest-quality systems), and, at least with the Ford, the option of a hybrid.

If fuel economy is a priority, the hybrid Maverick does quite well at 38 mpg combined; in Edmunds’ testing, the Maverick with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine got 25 mpg. With the optional turbocharged 2.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive, the Santa Cruz gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined.

The Santa Cruz has the best towing capacity, at 5,000 pounds. However, it requires a trailer brake controller, which you’d have to buy aftermarket. On the other hand, the Maverick can tow 4,000 pounds and handle 1,500 pounds of payload as standard.

These trucks also come with way more of what you’d expect from a modern car — smartphone projection, an actual infotainment system, speakers you don’t need to install yourself, and even heated seats if you spring for fancier models are all here. But the more you wish for, the more you pay, and both of these trucks can top out at over $40,000 for their most feature-laden models.

These are costs you have to pay up front. The Slate, on the other hand, can be as bare-bones as you like for as long as you need. Then you can start adding bits to it as you see fit. Want a screen? Buy that iPad holder. Want an SUV? Snag yourself a fastback hardtop and turn it into a crossover. The sky’s the limit, and the Slate allows you to decide when it gets those features and when you want to pay for them. A neat proposition in a day when the cars you buy come as they are on the lot, and that’s it.