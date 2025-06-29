Tested: 2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Overcomes Physics With Supercar Power

Big power, big complexity

The S-Class is hardly a simple machine, and the E Performance pushes its mechanical complexity to new heights. At its core, you’ll find AMG's ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. So far, so simple.

Focus on its back axle, however, and things quickly get complicated. That’s where you'll find an electric motor, a small battery pack and a separate two-speed transmission (which, yes, you can feel upshift under hard acceleration). Yet despite being a mechanic’s nightmare, we can’t argue with the numbers. With combined effort, this V8 and electric motor produce a staggering 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. Does the supercar comparison still feel hyperbolic?

On our test track, the S 63 quickly proved itself an overachiever — literally. The E Performance bested AMG's advertised 3.3-second 0-60 mph time, completing the run in 3.1 seconds. For context, the plug-in hybrid 2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed we tested took slightly longer at 3.3 seconds, but that was an expected outcome considering it produces less power and torque. If a nearly 3-second sprint is too quick, the S 63 can also complete the 0-60 run solely using electric power, although it’ll take a pedestrian 11 seconds to do so.

The big Merc continued its charge, finishing the quarter mile in 11 seconds at 126.5 mph. It's a feat that becomes more impressive when you learn that the S 63 boasts 5,934 pounds worth of diamond-stitched leather, blue metalwork and 13.1 kWh worth of batteries in the trunk. The aforementioned Bentley practically matched the S 63’s quarter-mile time (11.1 seconds) despite it carrying some extra heft (6,060 pounds).