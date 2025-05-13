A giant center screen is also unnecessary because every Expedition now comes with a 24-inch digital display located at the base of the windshield. It replaces a traditional instrument panel and stretches from in front of the driver to the center stack — kind of like the screen in the new Lincoln Navigator or Nautilus, but cut in half. Though it doesn't span the entire dash, this screen remains a visually impressive piece. Thankfully, Ford didn't overdesign the interface by cramming all the information it projects in one area. Rather, the speed, audio track and map are given plenty of virtual space and large fonts so they are easy to find and read at a glance. Because the screen is already in the driver's line of sight, there's no need for an expensive head-up display. Everything feels very intuitive and well thought-out, including the flattened steering wheel top that allows an unobstructed view of the info panel.

What else is different from the last Expedition?

While the body is still boxy and slab-sided, the Expedition's front end has a new, rounded trapezoidal grille and headlight design that I like better than the outgoing model's rectangular motif. But more importantly, out back is a dual-tone hatch, with an upper black portion and a body-color lower section. This is to visually hint at the Expedition's new split tailgate; just like a fancy Range Rover, the lower bit folds down to aid loading items into and retrieving your gear from the cargo area. It also supports 500 pounds of weight, and you can even option a pair of seats for tailgating or resting before setting off on your next adventure.

Other new additions include a useful 40/20/40-split third row (included with the Expedition Active's 202A package and standard on all other trims), an available power-sliding center console and configurable exterior zone lighting. Ford is also changing its subscription plans. Every trim comes with a limited trial of both BlueCruise and its connected services apps — which includes Wi-Fi access, data and video streaming, among other features — but you can purchase both outright if you plan on keeping your Expedition for the long haul.