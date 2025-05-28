Ford Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles Due to Faulty Rearview Cameras

- Ford is recalling more than 1 million vehicles in the United States.
Popular models like the Ford F-150, Bronco, Mustang and more are affected
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week, one that affects more than a million Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States — 1,075,299, to be exact. Popular models like the Ford Bronco, F-150, Mustang and Ranger are included in this recall, the root of which is potentially faulty backup cameras that might not function as intended.
According to the NHTSA bulletin, "A software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse."
The affected Ford vehicles are:
- 2021-2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- 2021-2024 Ford Bronco
- 2021-2024 Ford Edge
- 2021-2024 Ford F-150
- 2022-2024 Ford Expedition
- 2022-2025 Ford Transit
- 2023-2024 Ford Escape
- 2023-2024 Ford Super Duty (F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600)
- 2024 Ford Mustang
- 2024 Ford Ranger
The recall also includes several Lincoln models:
- 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2022-2024 Lincoln Navigator
- 2023-2024 Lincoln Corsair
The good news? The fix is extremely simple. Customers need to take their vehicle to a dealer, at which point the accessory protocol interface module software will receive an over-the-air update. Of course, this work will be performed free of charge.