Ford Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles Due to Faulty Rearview Cameras

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week, one that affects more than a million Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States — 1,075,299, to be exact. Popular models like the Ford Bronco, F-150, Mustang and Ranger are included in this recall, the root of which is potentially faulty backup cameras that might not function as intended.

According to the NHTSA bulletin, "A software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse."