Ford Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles Due to Faulty Rearview Cameras

  • Ford is recalling more than 1 million vehicles in the United States.
  • In the affected vehicles, faulty backup cameras may fail to display an image.
  • Popular models like the F-150 pickup, Mustang coupe, Bronco SUV and some Lincoln SUVs are included in this huge recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week, one that affects more than a million Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States — 1,075,299, to be exact. Popular models like the Ford Bronco, F-150, Mustang and Ranger are included in this recall, the root of which is potentially faulty backup cameras that might not function as intended.

According to the NHTSA bulletin, "A software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display when the vehicle is in reverse."

2024 Ford Ranger rear 3/4

The affected Ford vehicles are:

2023 Lincoln Corsair

The recall also includes several Lincoln models:

The good news? The fix is extremely simple. Customers need to take their vehicle to a dealer, at which point the accessory protocol interface module software will receive an over-the-air update. Of course, this work will be performed free of charge.

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

