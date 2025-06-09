A concierge slips me a cappuccino at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt, a midcentury oasis designed by Eero Saarinen, the Modernist architect behind General Motors' Technical Center campus in suburban Detroit. The shapely metal-and-glass building — with travertine floors and a Mad Men-worthy decorative screen by artist/designer Harry Bertoia — served as GM's executive dining room beginning in the 1950s, when I'm sure the coffee wasn't this good. It's now named for Sue Vanderbilt, a pioneering GM designer whose own career coincided with Cadillac's glory days of overscaled luxury and "Standard of the World" repute.

Cadillac House is now the nexus of the brand's bid to recapture that glory, not with tailfins and V8s, but with a fast-growing lineup of electric cars. More than half of Cadillac's sales in California are now EVs, not bad for a brand that's been mass-producing electric vehicles for less than three years. And Cadillac House is where GM is hosting buyers of the roughly — wait for it — $340,000 Cadillac Celestiq.

Outside the glass walls, my own Celestiq chariot awaits. It's a fastback sedan with the Hollywood scale, crowd-pleasing effects and showman's flair of a Cecil B. DeMille epic. But the waters will definitely part when this land yacht comes plowing through, as proven by beatific public reactions during my test drive.