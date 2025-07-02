2025 Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota Tundra: Which Truck's Right for You?

Does size matter?

If your needs prioritize space, there's no contest: The Tundra is the bigger truck. Though it doesn't offer more front legroom (the Tacoma actually exceeds it in this dimension, but by less than an inch), every other measurement, especially shoulder and hip room, falls in favor of the Tundra.

If you're hauling passengers in the back, then it's an even bigger no-brainer. The Tacoma's rear legroom is cramped at best, making the Tundra feel positively cavernous in the second row. If you're all about room to move inside, this is your truck.

The Tundra's bed is also bigger and there are three lengths to choose from compared to the Tacoma's two. With 5.7 inches more width between its bed rails, you'll be able to get more cargo in the bed. And even its short bed is more than a foot longer than the Tacoma's short bed.