- Ford's littlest truck joins our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- We bought a 2025 Ford Maverick XLT with the hybrid engine and all-wheel drive.
- We paid $40,069 for this truck — including taxes and fees.
2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?
We'll spend a year answering the question: How much truck do you really need?
The Ford Maverick might not be the new kid on the block anymore, but it got an update for the 2025 model year that makes it more compelling than ever. No, I'm not talking about the new Maverick Lobo. I'm referring to the fact that you can now pair the Maverick's standard hybrid engine with useful all-wheel drive. This is definitely the Maverick variant to buy, so I did. Or, rather, we did. Welcome to the Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet, little buddy.
What did we get?
OK, I'm obviously biased because I'm the one who picked the options, but this is the perfect Maverick spec. Eruption Green looks awesome on the Maverick, and it pairs well with the blue/gray cloth upholstery. This truck is also free from the unnecessary blacked-out appearance package or FX4 off-road upgrade, the latter of which forces you to get the non-hybrid 2.0-liter turbo engine.
This truck is an XLT grade — one step up from the base XL — which adds things like 17-inch wheels, additional bed tie-downs, push-button start and a standard trailer hitch with a 2,000-pound towing capacity. From there, this truck has the $1,890 XLT Luxury package that includes a power driver's seat and heated front seats, plus the $795 Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance suite and a $995 power moonroof. Tack on an additional $600 for a dealer-installed spray-in bedliner, and the as-tested price comes to $36,990, including $1,595 for destination.
Edmunds bought this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation. We were given a $34,916 employee price, and when all taxes and fees were added, the final out-the-door cost was a tick over $40,000 — $40,069.64, to be exact.
The 2.5-liter hybrid engine produces 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque, which means this Maverick isn't exactly quick, but it's powerful enough to get out of its own way with authority. More importantly, the EPA says we should expect to see 40 mpg combined with our combination of the hybrid engine and all-wheel drive. We've had trouble hitting the EPA fuel economy estimates in past Ford trucks, but we're hoping to buck that trend with the Maverick.
Why did we get it?
We've owned a series of Ford trucks here at Edmunds — most recently, a 2021 F-150 Hybrid and a 2024 Ranger. The Maverick is smaller than both, and it's a good way for us to see and test how much truck we really need on a day-to-day basis.
In the year that we owned our Ranger, did we once use its 1,711-pound payload capacity or 7,500-pound max tow rating? No. Of course, that doesn't mean an owner won't, but for people who only occasionally need light-truck capabilities, a Maverick makes so much more sense than a Ranger.
Or, at least, that's what we're hoping to prove over the next 12 months and 20,000 miles.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz