2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

The Ford Maverick might not be the new kid on the block anymore, but it got an update for the 2025 model year that makes it more compelling than ever. No, I'm not talking about the new Maverick Lobo. I'm referring to the fact that you can now pair the Maverick's standard hybrid engine with useful all-wheel drive. This is definitely the Maverick variant to buy, so I did. Or, rather, we did. Welcome to the Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet, little buddy.

What did we get?

OK, I'm obviously biased because I'm the one who picked the options, but this is the perfect Maverick spec. Eruption Green looks awesome on the Maverick, and it pairs well with the blue/gray cloth upholstery. This truck is also free from the unnecessary blacked-out appearance package or FX4 off-road upgrade, the latter of which forces you to get the non-hybrid 2.0-liter turbo engine.