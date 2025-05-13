2026 Toyota bZ First Look: New Name, New Face for Toyota's EV SUV

Even Toyota knew the name bZ4X was simply too bizarre for the North American market. So, for 2026, the two-row crossover, which competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, will be mercifully known as the just Toyota bZ.

With the name change comes a significant update to the rest of the car, including some powertrain updates. More powerful motors bump output for the all-wheel-drive models to 338 horsepower from 214 horsepower in the outgoing bZ4X; front-wheel-drive versions increase to 221 horsepower, up from 201 hp. Battery capacity also rises, to up to 74.7 kWh. Standard Toyota naming conventions apply and include: XLE FWD, XLE FWD Plus, XLE AWD, Limited FWD and Limited AWD. Range varies across the lineup from 236 miles (XLE FWD with a smaller 57.7-kWh battery) to 314 miles of Toyota-estimated range (XLE FWD Plus).