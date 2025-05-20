2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid First Look: Fast Charging and 50 Miles of EV Range

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is here, and it's hybrid only. There are major updates all over the SUV, but the plug-in hybrid model (formerly known as the RAV4 Prime) gets much more attention for 2026. There is a wider array of trims to pick from, more electric-only range and a GR-badged sport model.

For 2026, the RAV4 plug-in's powertrain pairs a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that draws power from a larger battery pack than before. Toyota won't say how much larger, but the knock-on effect is a Toyota-estimated 50 miles of EV-only range, up from the previous car's 42 miles. It also gets a horsepower bump over the outgoing car. The PHEV is now rated at 320 horsepower combined — an increase of 18 hp — and all plug-in models will have all-wheel drive.